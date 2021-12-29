How Rich Is Robert Pattinson Ahead of ‘The Batman’ Premiere?

Rob Latour / Shutterstock.com

Robert Pattinson, 35, is an English actor who made fans swoon as Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” and even more so when he starred as vampire Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” series. Pattinson could win a new generation of fans when he dons the famous black cowl in the upcoming film “The Batman.”

See: 10 Highest-Paid Movie Roles of All Time

Find: The 15 Highest-Grossing Actors of All Time

He will be paid $3 million for his first Batman film, but should it go well, he will surely negotiate to something much better for participating in the potential sequels.

Backend deals have worked out well for him. He starred in all five Twilight films, which grossed more than $3.3 billion globally, according to IMDb. His salary for “Twilight” was reported to be $2 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported, and he earned $12 million for “The Twilight Saga: New Moon.” Thanks to the success of the franchise, he’d earned over $40 million by the time “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” was wrapped up, including 7.5% of the gross from the two “Breaking Dawn” films.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

He has amassed a fortune of $100 million from all of his films and endorsement deals, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

See: Streaming Services That Offer the Best Variety of Movies for Your Family

Find: Biggest-Budget Movies Directed by Women

Pattinson vacillates between popular and independent films. He has appeared in: “The Summer House,” “Remember Me,””Life,” “Water for Elephants,” “Cosmopolis,” “The Rover,” “The Lost City of Z,” “Good Time,” “Damsel,” “High Life,” “The Lighthouse,” “Tenet” and “Waiting for the Barbarians.”

In addition to being on many top Hollywood earners lists since 2009, he has been named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine and was dubbed the Most Handsome Man in the World by Vanity Fair.

He was listed as one of the 100 Most Influential People by Time magazine and earned a spot on the Forbes Celebrity 100 Power List.

He became the face of Dior Homme fragrance in 2013, according to IMDb, and the face of Dior Homme menswear in 2016.

See: Celebrity Endorsement Deals With Insane Payouts

Find: 45 Richest Child Stars of All Time

Early Life

Robert Thomas Pattinson was the third child and only boy born to Clare and Richard Pattinson on May 13, 1986 in London. After having studied piano and guitar for many years, when Pattinson was 15, his father coaxed him into joining a theater company to help him break away from his shyness, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It took, and he regularly appeared in plays.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Pattinson modeled from the ages of 12 to 16 and eventually landed a bit part in the film “Vanity Fair.”

He struck acting gold in 2005 when he was selected to join the Harry Potter universe as doomed triwizard Cedric Diggory. While this definitely got him noticed, it wasn’t until he was introduced to the world as the chivalrous vampire Edward Cullen in the film adaptation of Stephanie Meyer’s “Twilight” in 2008.

See: Celebrity Endorsement Deals With Insane Payouts

Find: 10 Best Free Movie Apps

Personal Life and Real Estate

Pattinson has never been married, but he has had some long-term relationships. He was in a high-profile romance with his former “Twilight” leading lady Kristen Stewart. They were together off and on from 2009 to 2013. He was with singer FKA Twigs from 2014 to 2017. He has been in a relationship with model Suki Waterhouse since 2018.

After his split with Kristen Stewart, Pattinson purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.1765 million, according to Home Bunch.

He now lives in London with Suki Waterhouse.

Robert Pattinson can be seen in Matt Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman.” Pattinson is also committed to the film adaptation of Denis Johnson’s novel “The Stars at Noon.”

More From GOBankingRates