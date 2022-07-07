‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Cast Net Worths: Who’s the Richest Actor in the Netflix Series

Winona Ryder, 50, plays mom Joyce Byers and is one of the biggest names on “Stranger Things.” With 62 acting credits to her name, she has amassed a fortune of $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her debut in the 1986 teenage film “Lucas” paved the way for her to be a popular ingenue through the ’80s and ’90s. During that time frame, she starred in films including “Beetlejuice,” “Heathers,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Mermaids,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” “The Age of Innocence,” “Little Women,” “Reality Bites,” “Alien Resurrection” and “Girl Interrupted.”

This century, she wasn’t as popular, though she did star in “Mr. Deeds,” “Black Swan” and “Star Trek.”

“Stranger Things,” which came out in 2016, put her back on top. She originally made $100,000 per episode, but due to her popularity, and that of the show, she went up to $350,000 per episode.

Ryder was named after her birthplace of Winona, Minnesota and assumed the last name Ryder when she started acting. She grew up in a commune in Elk, California, before the family eventually settled in Petaluma, California. She took acting classes in San Francisco and landed her first role in 1986.

She has been nominated for several awards including Academy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.

She has never been married but had high-profile relationships with Johnny Depp, Dave Pirner and Matt Damon. She has been with Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.

Ryder purchased a home in San Francisco in 1995 for $1.3 million but put it on the market in 2020 for $5 million. She has also owned homes in New York and Los Angeles. She is still rumored to own homes in Beverly Hills and New York City.