These 27 ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Are Worth What?

Fans of “The Bachelor” got to know Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as they vied for the love of Clayton Echard on the ABC show earlier this year. Echard gave them two of his three final roses, but he ultimately chose to enter a relationship with the third woman, Susie Evans.

But Windey and Recchia built a friendship, and together, they’ll be looking for love on Season 19 of “The Bachelorette,” which debuts July 11. They’ll meet 32 men during the course of their season and head on a pathway that eventually could lead them to the altar.

Windey, a former Denver Broncos cheerleader, now works as a registered nurse in Colorado. A commercial pilot and flight instructor from Illinois, Recchia says she’s up for adventures. Whether Windey and Recchia find true love will play out over the coming months, but one thing is certain. Their lives – and their bank balances, thanks to marketing avenues open to them today – will change.

You may know the stars of the show, but do you know their net worths? As if it’s not enough to be fabulously good looking, many of the contestants are also fabulously wealthy.