These 27 ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Are Worth What?

It will be Michelle Young's turn this fall to try to find love on the 18th season of "The Bachelorette" as the ABC staple debuts Oct. 19.

Find Out: The Richest Celebrity From Every State

Learn More: 24 Celebrity Couples Worth Hundreds of Millions

Young is 28, a former Division I basketball player from Minnesota and now teaches kindergarten.She was a fan favorite on the most recent season of “The Bachelor,” in which Matt James sent her home in the final episode and instead chose controversial Rachel Kirkconnell to receive his final rose.

Young admitted in interviews that she was hurt, especially because James didn’t allow her to have a parting conversation with him to give her some closure.

Whether she gets engaged on "The Bachelorette" remains to be seen, as does the growth of her bank account. You may know the stars of the show, but do you know their net worths?

As if it's not enough to be fabulously good looking, many of the contestants are also fabulously wealthy.