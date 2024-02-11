Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Celebrities

Travis Kelce or Taylor Swift: Who Has the Higher Net Worth?

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Taylor Swift Eras Tour
OGULCAN AKSOY / iStock.com

In the world of celebrities, net worth often becomes a topic of fascination and discussion. This is especially true when comparing stars who work in different industries, such as NFL star Travis Kelce and pop music icon Taylor Swift. Both have achieved significant success in their respective fields, but who comes out on top when it comes to wealth? Here’s a look at Kelce and Swift’s net worth.

Travis Kelce’s Net Worth

Kelce, known for his dynamic plays as the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has made a name for himself on the football field and through various endorsements and television appearances. Drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Kelce’s career took off, leading to a five-year $46 million contract extension in 2016.

Kelce’s success on the field is mirrored by his ventures off it, including roughly $5 million in endorsement deals with brands like Bud Light, Papa John’s, State Farm, and more. He also had a reality show, Catching Kelce, and a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

As of this writing, Kelce’s net worth is estimated at around $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This figure reflects not only his NFL contracts but also his earnings from endorsements and media appearances. Kelce renewed his contract with the Chiefs, securing an annual salary of $14.3 million until 2026, further solidifying his financial status among the NFL’s elite.

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth

Taylor Swift, on the other hand, stands as a colossus in the music industry. With a career that spans genres and generations, Swift has amassed a legion of loyal fans and a fortune that dwarfs that of Kelce’s.

As of this writing, Swift has an estimated net worth of $900 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This wealth comes from her incredibly successful music career, including record-breaking tours and albums and lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Capital One, Diet Coke, and Target.

Swift’s real estate portfolio alone is worth more than $80 million, showcasing her savvy investment skills. Her Eras Tour is the first tour to gross over $1 billion, highlighting her unparalleled success in the live music scene. Swift’s financial achievements are a testament to her status as one of our time’s most influential and successful artists.

The Verdict

When comparing the net worth of Kelce and Swift, it’s clear that Swift holds a significant financial advantage. With an estimated net worth of $900 million, Swift’s financial achievements far exceed those of Kelce, whose net worth is estimated at around $40 million. This disparity isn’t a reflection on Kelce’s achievements but rather highlights Swift’s exceptional influence on the music industry and her effective monetization of her brand and talent.

Bottom Line

While both Kelce and Swift are at the pinnacle of their respective careers, Swift’s net worth significantly surpasses that of Kelce’s. The “Shake It Off” singer’s financial success is a testament to her global influence, her business acumen, and her music’s enduring appeal.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

