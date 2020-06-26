Life Events That Millennials and Gen Zers Are Choosing To Go Into Debt For

How Millennials Can Manage Their Student Loan Debt

“Following credit card debt, student loans are the second-highest source of debt for millennials,” said Brent Weiss, CFP, chief evangelist and co-founder of Facet Wealth. “Many millennials paid for college using loans before, during and after the great recession, and this mountain of debt and the required monthly payments are creating financial challenges for many. Some millennials decided to attend graduate school coming out of the great recession in hopes that higher education would provide better job opportunities. This often did not pan out and left some millennials with higher debt loads that were not offset with higher incomes.”

Serial entrepreneur John Rampton recommends seeking out an employer that offers student loan repayment assistance.

“Many employers are eagerly willing to help fresh talent by offering benefits that tackle student loans,” he said.

However, not every millennial will be able to find a job with this benefit.

“If you can’t get a job that directly helps, you’ll need to find a way to reduce the interest rate and create a budget that helps you make more than the minimum due each month,” Rampton said.

Weiss said that paying off student loans might entail some sacrifice for this generation.

“Student loans are a financial challenge for many, and we need to factor these costs into our lifestyle,” he said. “The best course of action is to sacrifice a little while we are younger to pay them down or off. If this is not an option, think about other expenses that can be cut to help you get back on track.”

He also recommends looking into student loan refinancing.

“It can sometimes lower your rate and allow you to better plan for your monthly payments,” Weiss said. “This isn’t always a possibility and it may not always make sense.”

Even if it’s tough, Weiss said that it’s essential to keep up with student loan payments.

“Student loans need to be a priority for most as it will impact your ability to get other loans in the future and your ability to buy a house potentially,” he said.