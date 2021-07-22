LeBron James, Michael Phelps and 12 Other Olympic Medalists Who Have Made Huge Money From Endorsement Deals

1. Alex Morgan Net Worth: $3 Million

With the success she's had, this soccer player and Olympic gold medalist can land herself endorsements just for kicks. Known for scoring the match-winning goal for Team USA's semi-final match in the 2012 London Olympics, in 2015 Alex Morgan became the first women's soccer player to appear on the cover of the FIFA video games. She scored several goals in the Rio Olympics in 2016, and in 2019, she dazzled the soccer world when she tied a World Cup record by scoring five goals in one match to lead her team to a record 13-0 win against Thailand.

Some of the brands that Morgan has endorsed include Nike, Panasonic, Chobani, Procter & Gamble, Mondelez International and AT&T. She's also a three-time children's author, according to Forbes, and in March, the New York Times reported that Morgan joined other high-level athletes to launch a women-centric media company called TOGETHXR.

