Retirement / Accounts and Plans
Advertiser Disclosure

Why Catch-Up Contributions Might Not Lower Your Taxes Anymore

3 min Read
Sarah Li Cain Written by Sarah Li Cain
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
GaryPhoto / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

For years, workers over 50 have been taking advantage of catch up contributions to help shrink their tax bill.

It seems simple enough, where you contribute more to your 401(k) and lower your taxable income. But starting this year, that strategy may no longer work for higher earners.

What’s Changed

Under Secure 2.0, workers aged 50 and older whose wages in the prior year exceed $150,000 must make catch up contributions as after tax or Roth contributions. Per the IRS, this income threshold (not your adjusted gross income) only applies for employee sponsored accounts, including 401(k), 403(b) and 457(b). 

Even though this provision was supposed to take effect in 2024, permission was granted by the IRS to have some transition. Meaning, 2026 is the first year that many workers will see this come into effect.

Why Your Tax Bill May Not Shrink

The big change from this provision is that Roth contributions don’t reduce your current taxable income like pre-tax contributions do. 

Say, you’re earning in your peak years and making catch up contributions but make over the income threshold, those contributions still count as taxable income. This means the extra $8,000 or $11,250 for ages 60 to 63 (the catch up limit for 2026) can be taxed now. 

This change can ripple into other areas of your finances. Taxable income can influence factors like Medicare IRMAA surcharges and  taxation of Social Security benefits. 

Today's Top Offers

Many workers may have used catch up contributions to manage these thresholds, but higher earners can no longer use this strategy. 

Who Should Pay Attention Now

If you’ve relied on catch up contributions to reduce taxable income and are teetering on exceeding the income threshold, it’s important to look at what your current strategy is and change it if need be.

That’s not to say Roth contributions are “bad,” since it can offer qualifying tax-free withdrawals and eliminate required minimum distributions (RMDs).  Rather, it might not help your goals now, especially if your primary goal is to lower your tax bill now. 

It’s worth reviewing your contribution strategy to see what you need to do if you’re looking to lower your taxable income. 

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

Is the US in a Retirement Crisis? Why Two-Thirds of Retirees Think So

Retirement

Is the US in a Retirement Crisis? Why Two-Thirds of Retirees Think So

February 24, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Best Budgeting Methods for Retirees Living on Social Security Alone

Social Security

3 Best Budgeting Methods for Retirees Living on Social Security Alone

February 24, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Your Social Security Check Could Be Higher in 2026 — Here’s How To Fix It Before It’s Too Late

Social Security

Your Social Security Check Could Be Higher in 2026 -- Here's How To Fix It Before It's Too Late

February 24, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban’s Top 5 Tips That Will Save Retirees From Financial Disaster

Retirement

Mark Cuban's Top 5 Tips That Will Save Retirees From Financial Disaster

February 24, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

This New Magic Number Is Key to Healthy Retirement Savings, Experts Say

Retirement

This New Magic Number Is Key to Healthy Retirement Savings, Experts Say

February 24, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Retirement Upgrades Boomers Should Make in 2026 — Even Begrudgingly

Retirement

5 Retirement Upgrades Boomers Should Make in 2026 -- Even Begrudgingly

February 24, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Reasons You Shouldn’t Retire in Florida With a Monthly Budget of $5K or More

Retirement

3 Reasons You Shouldn't Retire in Florida With a Monthly Budget of $5K or More

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s What Happens to Your Paycheck When You Max Out Your 401(k) in 2026

Retirement

Here's What Happens to Your Paycheck When You Max Out Your 401(k) in 2026

February 22, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Cities Where Pre-Retirees Make the Most Money

Retirement

5 Cities Where Pre-Retirees Make the Most Money

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

6 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Arizona for Retirement

Retirement

6 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Arizona for Retirement

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Spring 2026

Social Security

Here's What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Spring 2026

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Dow Hit 50,000 in February: What the Market’s Historic High Means for Your Retirement

Retirement

Dow Hit 50,000 in February: What the Market's Historic High Means for Your Retirement

February 24, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

25 Best New York Cities To Retire on $3,000 a Month

Retirement

25 Best New York Cities To Retire on $3,000 a Month

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

16 Cities Where Couples on Social Security Need Less Than $500 in Additional Income per Month

Social Security

16 Cities Where Couples on Social Security Need Less Than $500 in Additional Income per Month

February 22, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Can an Inherited IRA Be Split Between Siblings?

Retirement

Can an Inherited IRA Be Split Between Siblings?

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Much More You Can Stash in Your 401(k) and IRA in 2026

Retirement

How Much More You Can Stash in Your 401(k) and IRA in 2026

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Retirement

Best Retirement Accounts

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page