10 Affordable US Metros That Make Retirement Feel Like a Vacation

Coping with the daily stresses and responsibilities over a lifetime of working can take a heavy toll on you. That’s why retirement should be a time to heal and rejuvenate your body and mind as you enjoy and find new passions. Basically, retirement should ideally feel like you’re on vacation all the time.

MagnifyMoney researchers ranked 107 American metros that make retirement feel most like a vacation, using data based across seven metrics: vacation home density, percentage of residents 65 years and older, median monthly housing costs, adults 65 and older living below the poverty line, recreation establishments rate, healthcare establishments rate and average daily temperature.

There are no prizes for guessing that many of the cities listed feature warm weather and that longstanding retirement wonderlands like Myrtle Beach and Naples are represented in the top 10. However, the rest of the best may surprise you.

Here are the 10 most affordable U.S. metros that make retirement feel like a vacation, according to MagnifyMoney.