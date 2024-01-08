Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Suze Orman: Young People Could Retire Millionaires By Doing This One Thing

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Suze Orman holds a microphone while speaking during an event.
Mediapunch / Shutterstock.com

Personal finance expert and New York Times bestselling author Suze Orman recently said that young people could retire as millionaires — that is, if they do one specific thing.

In a Jan. 1 Wall Street Journal article, Orman was asked where young people tend to go wrong about their finances. According to her, this boils down to one thing that could end up costing younger Americans deeply.

“They don’t understand the value of compounding and that the key to their financial independence is their age,” Orman told The Wall Street Journal.

Young Americans Must Invest Earlier

In turn, she emphasized the importance of starting retirement planning as early as possible and taking advantage of the biggest thing younger generations have on their side — time.

She further noted that you could become a millionaire if you’re 25 and you put $100 a month into a Standard & Poor’s 500 index fund — through a Roth IRA — every single month for 12 months, every year, until you are 65.

“It’s very probable that you will average a 12% annual rate of return over 40 years. At the end of those years, you have a million dollars,” she said. “You wait 10 years until you’re 35? At the age of 65, you’ll have $300,000. [Young people] don’t get that. They would rather dress cool, go on their TikToks.”

Are You Retirement Ready?

Orman has often talked about the power of compounding. For instance, in a 2019 CNBC article, she said that you should be investing more in your 20s than you do in your 30s (if you can).

And in a 2023 LinkedIn post, she said that you can’t make up for lost compounding.

“Every dollar you don’t save in your 30s, 40s and 50s is a dollar that can’t compound. A $10,000 investment made at age 45 will be worth around $32,000 at age 65, assuming a 6% annualized return. Invest the same $10,000 at age 55 and it will be worth less than $18,000,” she wrote at the time.

In addition, Orman also said that she “hates budgets,” as by restricting yourself “all of a sudden you explode and you go out and you buy everything at once.”

You should ask yourself when do you buy what you can afford versus what you need, when you can afford more than what you need.

She added that she and her wife always ask themselves: “Is this a want or a need? Do that every time for the next three months. Just try it.”

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

7 Safest Places To Retire in the US for Under $2,000 a Month

Retirement

7 Safest Places To Retire in the US for Under $2,000 a Month

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Trust Fund Underperformed Inflation in 2023 — How Much It Could Have Gained Invested Differently

Social Security

Social Security Trust Fund Underperformed Inflation in 2023 -- How Much It Could Have Gained Invested Differently

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Social Security Fits into Your 2024 Financial Framework, According to Experts

Social Security

How Social Security Fits into Your 2024 Financial Framework, According to Experts

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Michigan for a Single Person To Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

10 Best Places in Michigan for a Single Person To Live Only on Social Security

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Happens to Your 401(k) When You Die?

Retirement

What Happens to Your 401(k) When You Die?

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Will the Average Social Security Check Be for Retirees in 2024?

Social Security

How Big Will the Average Social Security Check Be for Retirees in 2024?

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I Retired Early: Here’s My Monthly Budget

Retirement

I Retired Early: Here's My Monthly Budget

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I Have Regrets About Retiring Early: 4 Expenses I Should Have Prepared For

Retirement

I Have Regrets About Retiring Early: 4 Expenses I Should Have Prepared For

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

Social Security

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things Gen X Should Consider Selling as They Approach Their Retirement Years

Retirement

5 Things Gen X Should Consider Selling as They Approach Their Retirement Years

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Biden’s 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

Biden's 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Avoid Completely

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Avoid Completely

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Arizona’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Settling

Retirement

Arizona's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Settling

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Common Myths About IRAs

Retirement

5 Common Myths About IRAs

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States

Retirement

Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for Boomers in Retirement

Retirement

7 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for Boomers in Retirement

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!