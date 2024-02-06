9 Ways Frugal Retirees Spend Their Social Security Checks

whyframestudio / iStock.com

In the golden years of retirement, managing finances becomes an art form, especially when the main source of income for many is their Social Security check.

As of December 2023, the average monthly Social Security benefit hovers around $1,856. However, this amount can vary significantly from person to person, depending on factors such as the age at retirement and the sum of Social Security contributions made throughout a career.

With this modest sum, frugal retirees have mastered the skill of stretching their dollars to cover their needs and even some wants. Here are nine ways they manage to do just that.

Prioritizing Housing Needs

For many frugal retirees, the first step in managing their Social Security checks wisely is to ensure they have a comfortable, yet affordable place to live. Some choose to downsize to smaller homes or apartments to reduce living expenses such as utilities, maintenance, and property taxes. Others opt for senior living communities that offer a fixed cost that includes many living expenses, making budgeting more straightforward.

Smart Grocery Shopping

Frugal retirees know that food expenses can quickly add up. They often plan their meals, use coupons, shop for sales, and buy in bulk when it makes sense. Cooking at home is a common practice, as it’s much cheaper than dining out. Many also participate in senior discount programs offered by grocery stores or use apps to find the best deals.

Healthcare Management

Healthcare can be one of the biggest expenses in retirement. Wise retirees spend their Social Security checks by enrolling in Medicare and considering supplemental insurance to cover gaps. They also take advantage of preventive care services, which are often covered at 100%, and manage prescription costs through generic options or pharmacy discount programs.

Cutting Transportation Costs

Without the daily commute to work, retirees can save significantly on transportation. Many sell one of their vehicles or switch to a more fuel-efficient car. Public transportation, senior discounts on fares, and carpooling are also ways to cut costs. Some even take this opportunity to embrace a more active lifestyle by walking or biking when possible.

Enjoying Free Entertainment

Retirement is the perfect time to enjoy life’s pleasures, and frugal retirees know how to do this without breaking the bank. They frequent free concerts, museums with no admission fee days, community events, and public parks. Libraries are a goldmine for free entertainment, offering not just books but also movies, magazines, and access to digital resources.

Traveling Wisely

Travel is a common goal in retirement, and frugal retirees make it happen by traveling during the off-season, taking advantage of senior discounts, and using reward points for flights and hotels. They often prefer experiences over luxury, choosing to explore national parks, road trips, and staying in budget accommodations or even house swapping.

Embracing Technology

Staying connected with family and friends doesn’t have to be expensive. Frugal retirees often use free or low-cost technology options like video calls, messaging apps, and social media. They also keep an eye out for discounts on internet and phone services, which can reduce monthly expenses.

Investing in Experiences Over Things

Frugal retirees know that happiness doesn’t come from material possessions. They prefer to spend their money on experiences that create memories. Whether it’s attending a local workshop, joining a community garden, or volunteering, these activities not only enrich their lives but often come with little to no cost.

Financial Management

Last but not least, managing their finances wisely is crucial for retirees living on a fixed income. They keep a close eye on their expenses, budget carefully, and often set aside a small emergency fund to cover unexpected costs. Some even continue to invest a portion of their Social Security checks, focusing on low-risk investments to ensure their savings continue to grow.

