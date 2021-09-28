Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

A 6% Cost-of-Living Adjustment to Social Security May Not Be Significant Enough for Average Seniors

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Unhappy mature wearing glasses reading bad news in letter stock photo
fizkes / iStock.com

Social Security beneficiaries could see the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in over a decade thanks to inflation. Due to rising prices, COLA could be in the 5.5% to 6.0% range, said David Certner, legislative counsel and director of legislative policy for government affairs at AARP.

Understand: Inflation’s 6% Cost-of-Living Increase to Social Security Could Be Double-Edged Sword
Social Security Eligibility: What It Takes to Receive Max Monthly $3,895

“With one third of the data needed to calculate the COLA already in, it increasingly appears that the COLA for 2022 will be the highest paid since 1983 when it was 7.4%,” Mary Johnson, Social Security policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League, explained via AARP. COLA depends on price changes between July and the end of September. The Social Security Administration announces any changes in October with adjustments going into effect in January.

Social Security’s COLA is an increase in benefits to counteract the effects of inflation. These adjustments are usually equal to the percentage increase in the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers (CPI-W) for a certain period.

Related: 4th Stimulus Payment of $1,400 Not Off the Table Entirely Thanks to Inflation

In 2021, the COLA was 1.3%, according to CNBC, amounting to $20 more per month for a total of $1,543 for the average retirement benefit. A 5.5% increase for 2022 would boost the average monthly benefit by $83, added AARP, while a 6.1% increase would mean $93 more.

Retire Comfortably

A bigger cost-of-living adjustment means beneficiaries will see additional income; however, CNBC noted that it may not go as far due to higher prices for goods and services. COLA only increases once per year, yet inflation rose 0.3% in August alone, noted AARP.

See: How Much Can the Average Senior Citizen Expect To Benefit From Social Security?
Find: All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

“Those with modest Social Security benefits are the ones who really have trouble,” Johnson said. Other retirees may have had to dip into their savings more than they planned because the Social Security benefit didn’t keep up with 2021’s inflation rates, she explained, and this could be an ongoing problem if COLA isn’t calculated differently in the future.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: September 28, 2021

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.