Social Security Payment Schedule 2022: What Dates To Watch Out For
Social Security payments for next year are going to be a little larger than this year’s — a total of 5.9% more, thanks to the largest cost-of-living adjustment increase in almost four decades. Surging inflation and unrelenting supply chain pressures have forced the Social Security Administration’s hand in increasing benefits for seniors by an average of around $100 a month.
See: Social Security — How to Boost Your Benefit by $800
Find: How to Refinance a Mortgage
This is when you can expect your payments to hit each month:
- If your birth date is on the 1st-10th: Second Wednesday of each month
- If your birth date is on the 11th-20th: Third Wednesday of each month
- If your birth date is on 21st-31st: Fourth Wednesday of each month
January 2022 Payments
- Second Wednesday: Jan. 12
- Third Wednesday: Jan. 19
- Fourth Wednesday: Jan. 26
February 2022 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: Feb. 9
- Third Wednesday: Feb. 16
- Fourth Wednesday: Feb. 23
See: Senior Stimulus — Which Social Security Recipients Will Still Receive a Golden State Payment?
Find: 17 Tips to Live Comfortably off Just a Social Security Check
March 2022 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: March 9
- Third Wednesday: March 16
- Fourth Wednesday: March 23
April 2022 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: April 13
- Third Wednesday: April 20
- Fourth Wednesday: April 27
May 2022 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: May 11
- Third Wednesday: May 18
- Fourth Wednesday: May 25
See: When Social Security Runs Out — What the Program Will Look Like in 2035
Find: Don’t Have Much of a 401(k) or IRA? How Senior Citizens Build a Retirement Fund on a Fixed Income
June 2022 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: June 8
- Third Wednesday: June 15
- Fourth Wednesday: June 22
July 2022 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: July 13
- Third Wednesday: July 20
- Fourth Wednesday: July 27
August 2022 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: Aug. 10
- Third Wednesday: Aug. 17
- Fourth Wednesday: Aug. 24
See: Social Security Administration’s New Online Statements Could Help You Retire Early
Find: 25 Things to Sell When You’re Ready to Retire
September 2022 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: Sept. 14
- Third Wednesday: Sept. 21
- Fourth Wednesday: Sept. 28
October 2022 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: Oct. 12
- Third Wednesday: Oct. 19
- Fourth Wednesday: Oct. 26
November 2022 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: Nov. 9
- Third Wednesday: Nov. 16
- Fourth Wednesday: Nov. 23
See: Social Security — How Far in Advance Can I Apply?
Find: The 30 Greatest Threats to Your Retirement
December 2022 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: Dec. 14
- Third Wednesday: Dec. 21
- Fourth Wednesday: Dec. 28
The increase goes into effect beginning Jan. 1 for Social Security beneficiaries and beginning Dec. 30 for SSI beneficiaries.
More From GOBankingRates
- 5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security
- Social Security: What Matters Most to You?
- Navy Federal cashRewards Review: With Great Benefits Come Great Rewards
- 15 Mortgage Questions To Ask Your Lender