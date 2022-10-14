Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

How Can I Find My 2023 COLA Notice Online?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

As instant as information should be.
Charday Penn / Getty Images

With rising inflation, 2023 will bring some relief in the form of higher Social Security benefits and Social Security Income (SSI) payments. But how much can you expect to get?

CPI: September’s Consumer Price Index Shows Inflation Higher Than Expected After Fed Rate Hikes
Social Security: 2023 COLA to Rise 8.7% for its Biggest Gain in Four Decades

The Social Security Administration predicts that, on average, Americans will see an additional $140 per month or more beginning in January.

“Medicare premiums are going down and Social Security benefits are going up in 2023, which will give seniors more peace of mind and breathing room. This year’s substantial Social Security cost-of-living adjustment is the first time in over a decade that Medicare premiums are not rising and shows that we can provide more support to older Americans who count on the benefits they have earned,” Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi said in a statement on the SSA.gov website.

Beginning in early December, you can look up your specific 2023 COLA increase online to help you budget better in the new year.

First, log in to your personal my Social Security account here. Then, check the Message Center in early December to find your 2023 COLA notice online.

If you don’t yet have an account, create one by November 15, 2022, to receive your COLA notice online. Note that, on the new beta website for the Social Security Administration, you can sign in or create an account by clicking “sign in” in the top right corner. On the current sign, the sign-in button is blue and in the center of the screen.

Retire Comfortably

Once you’re logged in, you can go to the Message Center to opt-out of receiving mailed notices and set your preferences to receive a text or email alert when there is a new message waiting.

For security purposes, you should always access the Social Security website directly through your browser by entering the address. To avoid scams, do not click any third-party links through emails.

Social Security COLA 2023: How Can I Find Out How Much More Money I Am Getting?
Social Security: Could COLA Increase Reduce Your Food Stamps Benefits?

See: 6 Things You Must Do When Planning For Retirement

The SSA asks that you not contact their offices to ask for your benefit amount, since you will receive your COLA notice by mail or in the Message Center.

More From GOBankingRates

Retire Comfortably

Share This Article:

Retire Comfortably

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS