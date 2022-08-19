How Do I Fight Overpayment of Social Security?

Getting a bigger check than you should from the Social Security Administration might seem like a stroke of luck at first blush, but what it really means is that you’ll have to wade through the bureaucratic gears to deal with the overpayment.

An overpayment occurs when Social Security pays you more than you should have been paid. If this happens, the Social Security Administration will notify you, according to its website. The notice will tell you why you’ve been overpaid and how you can pay the SSA back. The agency will also provide instructions on the following:

Whether the SSA should reconsider its decision if you believe you were not overpaid

How to waive the overpayment

How to repay the amount at a different rate

If you don’t agree that you have been overpaid, or if you believe the amount is incorrect, you can appeal by filing Form SSA-561, Request for Reconsideration. Make sure you explain in detail why you think you have not been overpaid or why you think the amount is not correct.

If you agree that you have been overpaid but believe you shouldn’t have to repay it — either because you didn’t cause the overpayment or can’t afford to repay it — you should file Form SSA-632, Request for Waiver of Overpayment Recovery.

If you agree that you have been overpaid and are willing to pay it back, but can’t afford to pay it back at the rate given in your notice, you should file Form SSA-634, Request for Change in Overpayment Recovery Rate.

On the other hand, if you agree you’ve been overpaid and have no objection to paying the full amount, you can go to Pay.gov to make the payment. As GOBankingRates previously reported, the Treasury Department added the Pay.gov site earlier this year to help make the repayment process easier. For additional security, instead of using your Social Security number, you will be provided a new Remittance ID.

