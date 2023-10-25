Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security: 7 Countries with Better Retirement Programs Than the US

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
For decades, the U.S. Social Security system has been a cornerstone of retirement planning, ensuring a basic level of financial support for retirees.

However, while the U.S. system has its merits, several countries around the world have developed impressive retirement programs that offer superior benefits, sustainability, and overall satisfaction. Here’s a look at seven countries that are often touted as having superior retirement systems.

Netherlands

With a mix of defined benefit and defined contribution plans, the Dutch pension system is consistently ranked among the best globally. It provides a flat-rate public pension combined with quasi-mandatory occupational pensions, ensuring that most retirees receive over 70% of their pre-retirement income.

Denmark

Denmark boasts a fully funded pension system, which relies on a combination of public and private pensions. The country’s “ATP Livslang Pension” is a notable highlight, providing a guaranteed lifelong annuity to retirees, funded through contributions during their working life.

Australia

The Australian retirement system centers around the mandatory “Superannuation Guarantee,” which requires employers to contribute a set percentage of an employee’s earnings to a private retirement fund. The robust and well-regulated private sector involvement ensures that retirees benefit from both public and private pension assets.

Sweden

The Swedish pension system underwent significant reforms in the 1990s, transitioning to a notional defined contribution system. This change ensures transparency, sustainability, and flexibility. Retirees receive benefits from the state, but they can also opt for premium pensions where they can choose their investment strategy.

Norway

Norway’s retirement program is designed for simplicity and comprehensiveness. The National Insurance Scheme provides a universal pension to all residents. It’s complemented by mandatory occupational pensions and favorable tax incentives for voluntary retirement savings.

Finland

Finland offers a multi-tiered approach to retirement, including a national pension scheme, mandatory earnings-related pensions, and voluntary private pensions. These layers ensure broad coverage, with the aim of replacing a significant portion of an individual’s pre-retirement income.

New Zealand

The “New Zealand Superannuation” is a universal pension scheme for all residents aged 65 and older, regardless of their employment history or income level. Additionally, the voluntary “KiwiSaver” scheme offers tax incentives, making it attractive for those wishing to supplement their retirement income.

While the U.S. Social Security system has provided support for millions of retirees over the years, it’s worth looking internationally for models of sustainability, inclusivity, and comprehensive coverage. These seven countries exemplify innovative approaches to pension design and funding, balancing current contributions with future liabilities, and ensuring that retirees can maintain their standard of living in their golden years.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

