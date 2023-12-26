Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security COLA 2024: When Will My Benefits Increase Begin?

2 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Cropped shot of a senior woman using a laptop to do the household finances.
shapecharge / Getty Images

Social Security recipients will get their final payment of 2023 next week, marking the end of this year’s 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The 2023 COLA was the highest in more than four decades and pushed the average Social Security check up by about $146 a month. Beginning in 2024, the COLA will be 3.2% — much lower than those approved in 2023 and 2022, but still higher than the average over the past decade.

Although the new COLA doesn’t technically go into effect until after the beginning of the new year, some Social Security beneficiaries will get the higher payments early. For that they can thank the New Year’s Day holiday, which falls on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Normally, Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income benefits get their SSI checks on the first of each month. But because Jan.1, 2024, is a holiday, the January SSI payment is mailed on Dec. 29, 2023.

Other than that, all Social Security checks with the new 2024 COLA will be distributed after the beginning of the new year.

The 2024 payment schedule will include the usual quirks. SSI beneficiaries get two payments in May, August and November, while no payments are deposited in January, June and September. One check is issued the remaining six months: February, March, April, July, October and December.

Here are the important payment dates to know for January 2024:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 3: Beneficiaries who began receiving payments before May 1997
  • Wednesday, Jan. 10: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th
  • Wednesday, Jan. 17: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th
  • Wednesday, Jan. 24: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st
Are You Retirement Ready?

If you received Social Security before May 1997 or if you’re receiving both Social Security and SSI, then Social Security is typically paid on the 3rd of the month and SSI on the 1st.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Retirement For 2024

Related Content

Social Security: How Much Does Donald Trump Qualify For?

Social Security

Social Security: How Much Does Donald Trump Qualify For?

December 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Avoid a Social Security ‘Tax Torpedo’ Upon Taking Retirement Benefits

Social Security

6 Ways To Avoid a Social Security 'Tax Torpedo' Upon Taking Retirement Benefits

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

8 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Biden’s 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

Biden's 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Can You Get a Second Mortgage If Your Only Income Is Social Security?

Social Security

Can You Get a Second Mortgage If Your Only Income Is Social Security?

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree in the 1%?

Social Security

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree in the 1%?

December 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

Social Security

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Alabama for a Couple To Live on Only Social Security Checks

Social Security

10 Best Places in Alabama for a Couple To Live on Only Social Security Checks

December 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are My Best Tips for Living Off of Social Security

Social Security

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are My Best Tips for Living Off of Social Security

December 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

December 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

Social Security

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

December 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Retirement Planning Expert: Here Are 4 Reasons Gen Z Should Not Expect Social Security

Social Security

I'm a Retirement Planning Expert: Here Are 4 Reasons Gen Z Should Not Expect Social Security

December 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Holiday Will Impact When You Receive First Payment in 2024

Social Security

Social Security: Holiday Will Impact When You Receive First Payment in 2024

December 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

December 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Highlights Its Biggest Accomplishments of 2023 — What Will Be Program’s Major Priorities in the New Year?

Social Security

Social Security Highlights Its Biggest Accomplishments of 2023 -- What Will Be Program's Major Priorities in the New Year?

December 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?

Social Security

Social Security: How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?

December 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!