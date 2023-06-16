Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How the Current Proposal Can Impact You

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (13953204e)Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy (Republican of California) makes remarks at the unveiling ceremony of the statue honoring American writer Willa Cather of Nebraska in Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol in Washington, DC.
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

A group of Republican lawmakers aims to balance the federal budget and slash government spending by targeting programs like Social Security — and some seniors could see a major reduction in lifetime benefits if the plan makes it into law.

The proposal was unveiled June 14 by U.S. House conservatives, Bloomberg reported. One of its main features is to raise the full retirement age (FRA) at which seniors are entitled to the full benefits they are due.

The 176-member House Republican Study Committee (RSC) approved a fiscal blueprint that would gradually increase the FRA to 69 years old for seniors who turn 62 in 2033. The current full retirement age is 66 or 67, depending on your birth year. For all Americans born in 1960 or later, the FRA is 67.

As Bloomberg noted, workers expecting an earlier retirement benefit will see lifetime payouts reduced if the full retirement age is raised. Those payouts could be drastically reduced for seniors who claim benefits at age 62, when you are first eligible.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have been working to come up with a fix for Social Security before the program’s Old Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund runs out of money. That could happen within the next decade or so. When it does, Social Security will be solely reliant on payroll taxes for funding — and those taxes only cover about 77% of current benefits.

While most Democrats want to boost Social Security through higher payroll taxes or reductions to benefits for wealthy Americans, the GOP has largely focused on paring down or privatizing the program.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) recently told Fox News that this month’s debt limit bill was only “the first step” in a broader Republican agenda that includes further cuts.

“This isn’t the end,” McCarthy said. “This doesn’t solve all the problems. We only got to look at 11% of the budget to find these cuts. We have to look at the entire budget. … The majority driver of the budget is mandatory spending. It’s Medicare, Social Security, interest on the debt.”

Are You Retirement Ready?

As Bloomberg noted, Republicans argue that failing to change Social Security could lead to a 23% benefit cut once the trust fund is depleted. Raising the retirement age is a way to soften the immediate impact. The RSC said its proposal would balance the federal budget in seven years by cutting some $16 trillion in spending and $5 trillion in taxes.

“The RSC budget would implement common-sense policies to prevent the impending debt disaster, tame inflation, grow the economy, protect our national security, and defund [President Joe] Biden’s woke priorities,” U.S. Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.), chairman of the group’s Budget and Spending Task Force, told Roll Call.

Democrats were quick to push back against the proposal.

“Budget Committee Democrats will make sure every American family knows that House Republicans want to force Americans to work longer for less, raise families’ costs, weaken our nation, and shrink our economy — all while wasting billions of dollars on more favors to special interests and handouts to the ultra-wealthy,” U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, (D-Pa.), the Budget Committee’s top Democrat, said in a statement.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement saying the RSC budget “amounts to a devastating attack on Medicare, Social Security, and Americans’ access to health coverage and prescription drugs.”

Although the proposal might make it through the GOP-led House, it’s unlikely to become law – at least while Biden is still president. Even if a bill somehow got approved by the Democrat-controlled Senate, Biden would almost certainly veto it.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

10 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

10 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Ways People Are Wasting Their Social Security Checks

Social Security

7 Ways People Are Wasting Their Social Security Checks

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 — How Low Could It Go?

Social Security

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 -- How Low Could It Go?

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2023: Recent Study Shows Quarter of Americans Underestimate Their Benefits By $5,000

Social Security

Social Security 2023: Recent Study Shows Quarter of Americans Underestimate Their Benefits By $5,000

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Your Family Could Lose an Entire Month of Benefits When You Die — Here’s How

Social Security

Social Security: Your Family Could Lose an Entire Month of Benefits When You Die -- Here's How

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Signs You Will Be Able To Live on Your Social Security Check

Social Security

6 Signs You Will Be Able To Live on Your Social Security Check

September 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September — Here’s Why

Social Security

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September -- Here's Why

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Updates Retirees Should Know for September 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Updates Retirees Should Know for September 2023

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

‘Automatic Millionaire’ Author David Bach: Here’s Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

Social Security

'Automatic Millionaire' Author David Bach: Here's Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

12 Best Places in Michigan for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

12 Best Places in Michigan for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

September 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 5 Ways Boomers Should Prepare for the Upcoming Cost of Living Adjustment Changes

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 5 Ways Boomers Should Prepare for the Upcoming Cost of Living Adjustment Changes

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Mitch McConnell’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Mitch McConnell's Social Security Check?

September 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

September 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Safeguard Your Future with American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Master the Art of Investing: Join The Masterworks Community

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!