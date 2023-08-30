Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security: Despite Predicted COLA Drop, 80% of Seniors Are Paying More for Household Items

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Senior couple having breakfast and doing bills stock photo
Geber86 / iStock.com

Unless the U.S. inflation rate registers a massive and unexpected spike for August and September 2023, next year’s Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will almost certainly be around 3.0% — well down from this year’s 8.7% COLA. The lower estimated COLA is due to rapidly declining inflation in 2023.

But while lower inflation is good news for most consumers, many seniors say they are still paying higher prices for household essentials — and they could be squeezed even further in 2024 with a much lower COLA..

A COLA of 3.0% would raise the average monthly benefit in 2024 by about $53.60 from current levels — a big drop from this year’s average increase of $146 a month. This could prove problematic for Social Security recipients if the prices of essential items like food, housing and healthcare continue to rise at a faster rate than overall inflation.

A new survey from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan seniors advocacy group, found that most older Americans continue to face “persistently high” prices that still affect their household budgets.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Although Social Security recipients received their highest COLA in more than four decades with this year’s 8.7% annual adjustment, nearly eight in 10 retirees polled by The Senior Citizens League report that “lingering high prices” continue to have a major financial impact.

Below are some highlights from TSCL’s most recent Retirement Survey of 1,759 seniors, conducted in July:

  • 79% of respondents said monthly budgets for essential items such as housing, food and prescription drugs are higher than this time a year ago.
  • 9% said it was about the same
  • 7% said it was lower
  • 5% were uncertain

Nearly two-thirds of respondents (66%) said they postponed or went without dental services/products due to high prices, while 43% said they delayed getting optical exams or prescription eyeglasses. Nearly one-third said they have postponed getting medical care or filling prescriptions because of high deductibles, out-of-pocket costs and unexpected bills.

Meanwhile, bigger monthly Social Security payments due to historically high COLAs in 2022 (5.9%) and 2023 (8.7%) mean many retirees were pushed into a higher tax bracket. Nearly one-quarter of those surveyed had to pay federal income taxes on a portion of their Social Security benefits this past tax season. That percentage is likely to rise for the 2024 tax season, which will put even more financial pressure on seniors.

Are You Retirement Ready?

The exact COLA for 2024 won’t be known until Oct. 12 when the September inflation numbers come out. The Social Security Administration bases its annual COLA calculation on the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) in the third quarter compared with the prior year.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September — Here’s Why

Social Security

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September -- Here's Why

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: New Study Shows 90% of Americans Will Collect Payments Early — Here’s How Much Money You’ll Lose

Social Security

Social Security: New Study Shows 90% of Americans Will Collect Payments Early -- Here's How Much Money You'll Lose

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Younger Boomers’ Salaries Maxed Out When They Were 45 — Here’s How It Affects Their Social Security Checks

Social Security

Younger Boomers' Salaries Maxed Out When They Were 45 -- Here's How It Affects Their Social Security Checks

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

10 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Hurricanes Could Push This Year’s COLA Higher Than 3%

Social Security

Social Security: Hurricanes Could Push This Year's COLA Higher Than 3%

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Social Security Expert: 3 Ways the Government Is Underpaying You

Social Security

I'm a Social Security Expert: 3 Ways the Government Is Underpaying You

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Chris Christie: Social Security Cuts Are a Necessity — ‘In 11 Years, Social Security Will Be Bankrupt’

Social Security

Chris Christie: Social Security Cuts Are a Necessity -- 'In 11 Years, Social Security Will Be Bankrupt'

August 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 10 States Which May No Longer Be Affordable To Live in on a Social Security Check Alone

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 10 States Which May No Longer Be Affordable To Live in on a Social Security Check Alone

August 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Investments Retirees Should Make To Offset a Potential Loss in Benefits

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Investments Retirees Should Make To Offset a Potential Loss in Benefits

August 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

August 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Can Debt Collectors Garnish Your SSI Payments?

Social Security

Social Security: Can Debt Collectors Garnish Your SSI Payments?

August 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers’ Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

Social Security

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers' Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

August 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2023: 5 Tax Breaks Social Security Recipients Qualify For But May Not Know About

Social Security

Social Security 2023: 5 Tax Breaks Social Security Recipients Qualify For But May Not Know About

August 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

Social Security

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

August 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: SSA Expediates Disability Application Process — 12 New Allowances Considered

Social Security

Social Security: SSA Expediates Disability Application Process -- 12 New Allowances Considered

August 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!