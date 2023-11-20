Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security Has Distributed Over $23 Billion in Overpayments and Wants Them Back — What Can They Do If You Can’t Pay?

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Confused senior woman having trouble using mobile phone at home. Old woman with white hair sitting on sofa and trying to messaging with smartphone. stock photo
stefanamer / iStock.com

The Social Security overpayment scandal continues to take new twists and turns, with Social Security Administration officials taking heat in front of Congress last month, and the SSA now disclosing that the problem of overpayments is getting worse instead of better.

The SSA’s latest “Agency Financial Report” revealed that the agency made about $11.1 billion worth of new overpayments to Social Security beneficiaries during federal fiscal year 2022, the most recent year data are available. That figure represents an increase of more than 65% from the prior year, according to KFF Health News. Over the past several years, the SSA has usually distributed between $6 billion and $7 billion in new overpayments each year.

The SSA report also revealed that most 2022 overpayments — an estimated $6.5 billion — occurred within the Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) programs. Those programs provide retirement and survivors’ benefits to qualified workers and their families, or support workers and their families when the workers become disabled.

Overpayments in previous years were typically sent to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients, KFF Health News noted. SSI provides financial support to older, blind and disabled adults as well as children who have limited income and resources.

According to the SSA report, about $1.6 billion of the OASDI overpayments and $287 million of the SSI overpayments are within the agency’s control, meaning they weren’t the beneficiaries’ fault.

As of Oct. 1, 2023, the SSA had an uncollected balance of $23 billion in overpayments.

Are You Retirement Ready?

KFF Health News has partnered with Cox Media Group on a series of investigative articles that exposed the magnitude of the overpayment problem and also revealed the experiences of Social Security recipients who got letters from the SSA demanding repayment. Those demands — which sometimes total tens of thousands of dollars — have drawn criticism from Social Security advocates, lawmakers and the general public.

The SSA has been adamant about demanding repayment from those who have been sent too much money. Spokesperson Nicole Tiggemann told KFF Health News that the SSA is required by law to attempt to recover overpayments once they are detected. When beneficiaries can’t repay the money, the agency can lower monthly benefit checks, according to KFF Health News — even when the overpayments were the government’s fault. 

On its overpayment information page, located here, the SSA says that if you get a letter in the mail saying you received more money than you should have, you must pay the agency back within 30 days.

“Benefits are overpaid when we can’t accurately calculate your benefit amount because our information is wrong or incomplete,” the SSA stated. “It can happen if you don’t share updates with us about what’s changed in your life, like your ability to work, living situation, marital status, or income.”

The web page doesn’t point out that the SSA itself has been at fault for some of the overpayments. It does say the agency will “wait at least 30 days (plus 5 mail days) from the date of the overpayment notice before we start collection of the overpayment.”

Are You Retirement Ready?

Recipients who received overpayment letters can submit a request for waiver or reconsideration before 30 days have passed following the instruction on SSA’s overpayment information page. If that happens, the SSA “will not begin collection of the overpayment” until a decision is made on the request.

Those who request to repay in smaller monthly payments are advised to fill out the Request for Change in Overpayment Recovery Rate (Form SSA-634) and fax or mail the form to your local Social Security office.

If you can’t afford to pay the money back, and you believe the error wasn’t your fault or is unfair, you can ask the SSA to waive repayment. If you don’t agree that you’ve been overpaid, or you believe the overpayment amount is incorrect, you can request a reconsideration.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

Social Security

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

November 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

November 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age

November 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

10 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

November 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 — How Low Could It Go?

Social Security

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 -- How Low Could It Go?

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Don’t Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Social Security

Social Security: Don't Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Here Are All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Here Are All the States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Hack: How the ‘Bridge Method’ Works as Alternative to Claiming Early

Social Security

Social Security Hack: How the 'Bridge Method' Works as Alternative to Claiming Early

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 4 Ways You Can Lose Your Benefits

Social Security

Social Security: 4 Ways You Can Lose Your Benefits

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups From Biden That Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups From Biden That Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Which Americans Would Be Most Affected by a Tax Cap?

Social Security

Social Security: Which Americans Would Be Most Affected by a Tax Cap?

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Take Social Security at Age 62, but Only If You Do This With Each Check

Social Security

Dave Ramsey: Take Social Security at Age 62, but Only If You Do This With Each Check

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Best Countries for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

6 Best Countries for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

November 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 5 Ways Millennials Should Prepare for Social Security Cuts

Social Security

Social Security: 5 Ways Millennials Should Prepare for Social Security Cuts

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Can Millionaires and Billionaires Collect Social Security?

Social Security

Can Millionaires and Billionaires Collect Social Security?

November 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Public Workers Also Receiving Pensions May Finally Receive Fair Compensation

Social Security

Social Security: How Public Workers Also Receiving Pensions May Finally Receive Fair Compensation

November 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!