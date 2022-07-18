Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security: Don’t Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

2 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Government spending and benefits concept.
NoDerog / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There’s a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it’s not the number you might think it is.

Most people know that you can begin claiming Social Security benefits at age 62. And if you’ve done any financial planning for your retirement, you probably also know that if you wait to claim benefits until the age of 70, you can max out the benefit amount you can receive monthly.

But there may not be a tremendous advantage to waiting, especially if you need the income to live. Likewise, if claiming Social Security benefits can help you avoid tapping into interest-earning investments too soon or even selling stocks and other investments in a bear market, you should do so as soon as you hit age 62.

That’s because Social Security’s system equalizes lifetime benefits regardless of when you claim. If you start claiming sooner, you’ll have money earlier. But if you wait to claim until age 70, you’ll get more money in a shorter time span to make up for those eight years you weren’t collecting benefits.  

However, you do want to make sure you’ve worked and paid into Social Security for at least 35 years before you claim benefits.

You see, Social Security benefits are designed to equal a percentage of your average wages for your 35 highest earning years. For most people, their salary goes up as they age and get more experience in the workforce. More importantly, if you haven’t worked 35 years, Social Security still calculates the average based on your salary and divides the total by 35. So, if you’ve only worked 20 years, which is 10 more than the minimum required to collect Social Security, the Social Security Administration will add your salaries from those 20 years and then divide by 35. They will count the other 15 years as $0 earnings.

Are You Retirement Ready?

If you’re curious about how much you’ll receive in retirement based on your current work history or are planning ahead for your retirement, you can see your Social Security Statement, with personalized retirement benefit estimates, at nine different ages. You’ll also see your earnings history so you can make an informed decision about when to stop working and collecting Social Security.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Dave Ramsey: Take Social Security at Age 62, but Only If You Do This With Each Check

Social Security

Dave Ramsey: Take Social Security at Age 62, but Only If You Do This With Each Check

November 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Best Countries for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

6 Best Countries for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 5 Ways Millennials Should Prepare for Social Security Cuts

Social Security

Social Security: 5 Ways Millennials Should Prepare for Social Security Cuts

November 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Can Millionaires and Billionaires Collect Social Security?

Social Security

Can Millionaires and Billionaires Collect Social Security?

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

Social Security

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Public Workers Also Receiving Pensions May Finally Receive Fair Compensation

Social Security

Social Security: How Public Workers Also Receiving Pensions May Finally Receive Fair Compensation

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 4 Mistakes Representative Payees Must Avoid

Social Security

Social Security: 4 Mistakes Representative Payees Must Avoid

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How a Drop in Benefits Will Impact Men Vs Women

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How a Drop in Benefits Will Impact Men Vs Women

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Mistakes That Put Your Retirement Fund At Risk

Social Security

Social Security Mistakes That Put Your Retirement Fund At Risk

November 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

Social Security

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

November 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Avoid These 10 States If You’re Living on Just a Social Security Check

Social Security

Avoid These 10 States If You're Living on Just a Social Security Check

November 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

November 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 Worst Places To Live in North Carolina on Just a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Worst Places To Live in North Carolina on Just a Social Security Check

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!