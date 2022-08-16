Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

12 New Social Security ‘Compassionate Allowances’ – Can You Get a Faster Pay-Out?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Multiracial couple sitting with disabled twelve year old son in wheelchair while sitting in blue adirondack chairs on wooden pier by lake on summer day.
jarenwicklund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Social Security Administration has added 12 new health conditions under its Compassionate Allowances program, meaning people with these conditions now have faster access to Social Security disability benefits.

The program is designed to quickly identify claims where the applicant’s condition or disease clearly meet Social Security’s statutory standard for disability. Due to the severe nature of many of these conditions, claims are often allowed based on medical confirmation of the diagnosis alone.

On Monday, Social Security Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi announced that the 12 new Compassionate Allowances conditions are:

  • Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma
  • Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm
  • Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker disease
  • Microvillus inclusion disease – Child
  • Mowat-Wilson syndrome
  • Myelodysplastic syndrome with excess blasts
  • NUT carcinoma
  • Pfeiffer syndrome – Types II and III
  • Pontocerebellar hypoplasia
  • Posterior cortical atrophy
  • Renal amyloidosis – AL type
  • Sarcomatoid mesothelioma.

With these 12 new conditions, the Compassionate Allowances program now covers a total of 266 conditions. More than 800,000 people with severe disabilities have been approved through the accelerated, policy-compliant disability process, according to the SSA.

Retire Comfortably

“The Social Security Administration is committed to reducing barriers and ensuring people who are eligible for benefits receive them,” Kijakazi said in a statement. “Our Compassionate Allowances program allows us to strengthen that commitment by accelerating the disability application process for people with the most severe disabilities.”

When you apply for disability benefits, the SSA must obtain your medical records so it can make an accurate determination. The agency incorporates leading technology — including electronic medical records — to identify potential Compassionate Allowances cases and make quick decisions.

For more information about the program, including a list of all Compassionate Allowances conditions, visit the SSA’s Compassionate Allowances page.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.