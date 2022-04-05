Advertiser Disclosure
Social Security Offices Will Open to the Public April 7 — No Appointment Required

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

The Social Security Administration finally released a date that its field offices will reopen to the public after closing a year-and-a-half ago during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social Security offices will restore in-person services on Thursday, April 7, including for people without an appointment, SSA Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi said in a statement on Monday.

Because of an expected rush of visitors when offices reopen, the SSA still strongly encourages people to use online services whenever possible. And even though you don’t need an appointment to get in-person service, you’re also strongly encouraged to schedule one to avoid waiting in a long line.

“Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits at our offices,” Kijakazi said. “Be aware that our offices tend to be the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week and during the early part of the month, so people may want to plan to visit at other times.”

The SSA will also continue to require safety measures such as masking, physical distancing and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms. The agency will provide masks to the public and employees if they need them.

Most Social Security services are available to the public online and with a “my Social Security” account, as well as by phone. You can create a my Social Security account here, on the SSA website. You can also get many of your questions answered by calling Social Security services toll-free at 800-772-1213, or 800-325-0778 for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Just don’t be surprised if you can’t get through immediately.

“As we transition to a new modern phone system, some people may experience a busy signal or be unintentionally disconnected from their call,” Kijakazi said. “We sincerely regret this disruption and recommend people call when our national 800 number may be less busy, such as before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. local time or later in the week. Like our offices, our waits are generally shorter later in the month.”

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

