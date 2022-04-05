Social Security Offices Will Open to the Public April 7 — No Appointment Required

The Social Security Administration finally released a date that its field offices will reopen to the public after closing a year-and-a-half ago during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social Security offices will restore in-person services on Thursday, April 7, including for people without an appointment, SSA Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi said in a statement on Monday.

Because of an expected rush of visitors when offices reopen, the SSA still strongly encourages people to use online services whenever possible. And even though you don’t need an appointment to get in-person service, you’re also strongly encouraged to schedule one to avoid waiting in a long line.

“Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits at our offices,” Kijakazi said. “Be aware that our offices tend to be the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week and during the early part of the month, so people may want to plan to visit at other times.”

The SSA will also continue to require safety measures such as masking, physical distancing and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms. The agency will provide masks to the public and employees if they need them.

Most Social Security services are available to the public online and with a “my Social Security” account, as well as by phone. You can create a my Social Security account here, on the SSA website. You can also get many of your questions answered by calling Social Security services toll-free at 800-772-1213, or 800-325-0778 for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Just don’t be surprised if you can’t get through immediately.

“As we transition to a new modern phone system, some people may experience a busy signal or be unintentionally disconnected from their call,” Kijakazi said. “We sincerely regret this disruption and recommend people call when our national 800 number may be less busy, such as before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. local time or later in the week. Like our offices, our waits are generally shorter later in the month.”

