Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in September 2023

2 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Smiling mature woman looking outside window.
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

September marks the end of summer for most Americans and the beginning of adventure for many seniors, who prefer to travel during the off-season when tourist spots aren’t crowded and prices are cheaper. These seniors will pay particularly close attention to the Social Security payment schedule for September to help with travel budgets.

The schedule in September 2023 follows the same pattern as every other month. Retirement benefits are paid on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of every month as determined by your date of birth. Here’s a look at the September payment schedule:

  • If your birthday falls on the 1st through the 10th, you’ll receive your payment on the second Wednesday of the month, which is Sept. 13.
  • If your birthday falls on the 11th through the 20th, you’ll be paid on the third Wednesday (Sept. 20).
  • Those with birthdays on the 21st through 31st will be paid on the fourth Wednesday (Sept. 27).
  • If you received Social Security before May 1997 or receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits, then Social Security is paid on Sept. 3 and SSI on Sept. 1 and Sept. 29. You can see the full 2023 payment schedule here.

Unlike Social Security checks, SSI checks don’t follow the same script every month. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two payments in March, June, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, April, July and October. One check is issued the remaining four months: February, May, August and November.

The average Social Security check as of July 2023 was $1,703.98 a month, according to the Social Security Administration. The average retirement benefit was $1,790.56 a month. Both of those figures are well up from last year thanks to an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 — the biggest in more than four decades.

Are You Retirement Ready?

If you don’t receive your payment on your scheduled date, the SSA advises waiting three additional mailing days before contacting the agency. After that, you can call the agency at 1-800-772-1213, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can reach the SSA’s TTY line at 1-800-325-0778.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers’ Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

Social Security

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers' Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

August 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Despite Predicted COLA Drop, 80% of Seniors Are Paying More for Household Items

Social Security

Social Security: Despite Predicted COLA Drop, 80% of Seniors Are Paying More for Household Items

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Celebrated Its 88th Birthday: Here Are the 5 Biggest Changes Throughout History

Social Security

Social Security Celebrated Its 88th Birthday: Here Are the 5 Biggest Changes Throughout History

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

‘Automatic Millionaire’ Author David Bach: Here’s Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

Social Security

'Automatic Millionaire' Author David Bach: Here's Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Nancy Pelosi’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Nancy Pelosi's Social Security Check?

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September — Here’s Why

Social Security

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September -- Here's Why

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: New Study Shows 90% of Americans Will Collect Payments Early — Here’s How Much Money You’ll Lose

Social Security

Social Security: New Study Shows 90% of Americans Will Collect Payments Early -- Here's How Much Money You'll Lose

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Younger Boomers’ Salaries Maxed Out When They Were 45 — Here’s How It Affects Their Social Security Checks

Social Security

Younger Boomers' Salaries Maxed Out When They Were 45 -- Here's How It Affects Their Social Security Checks

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

10 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Hurricanes Could Push This Year’s COLA Higher Than 3%

Social Security

Social Security: Hurricanes Could Push This Year's COLA Higher Than 3%

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Social Security Expert: 3 Ways the Government Is Underpaying You

Social Security

I'm a Social Security Expert: 3 Ways the Government Is Underpaying You

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Chris Christie: Social Security Cuts Are a Necessity — ‘In 11 Years, Social Security Will Be Bankrupt’

Social Security

Chris Christie: Social Security Cuts Are a Necessity -- 'In 11 Years, Social Security Will Be Bankrupt'

August 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 10 States Which May No Longer Be Affordable To Live in on a Social Security Check Alone

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 10 States Which May No Longer Be Affordable To Live in on a Social Security Check Alone

August 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!