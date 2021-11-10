Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA Checks Will Arrive in January 2022

Georgina Tzanetos

By Georgina Tzanetos

Mature businessman text messaging on mobile phone at office.
mixetto / Getty Images

The Social Security Administration has released the schedule of Social Security payments for 2022. These payments will be the first to include the new 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Social Security: What Matters Most to You? 
Explore: Revamped Social Security Bill To Improve COLA for Seniors Seeks Widespread Support

If your birth date is on the 1st of the month through the 10th of the month, your benefits will be paid on the second Wednesday of the month. For January’s first payment, this means benefits will be paid on January 12, 2022.

If your birth date is on the 11th of the month through the 20th of the month, benefits will be paid on the third Wednesday of each month. For January’s first payment, this lands on January 19,2022.

If your birth date is on the 21st of the month through the 31st of the month, benefits will be paid on the fourth Wednesday of each month. For January’s first payment, this equates to a benefit payment on January 26, 2022.

Retire Comfortably

The full schedule of next year’s benefit payments can be found on the Social Security Administration’s schedule here. These payments will include the largest COLA update in almost 40 years, provided in an attempt to hedge runaway inflation that is currently running at 6.2% over the last 12 months.

Social Security Analysis: Why CPI-E Is ‘Better Index for Measuring Inflation’ In Terms of COLA for Seniors
Find: Social Security Got Its Biggest COLA Bump Ever – Are Rising Food Prices Covered?

If you believe your Social Security benefit check is not adequate to supply your monthly expenses, it’s possible to apply for Social Security Supplement Income, which can be an additional benefit paid on top of your monthly check.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Georgina Tzanetos

Georgina Tzanetos

Georgina Tzanetos is a former financial advisor who studied post-industrial capitalist structures at New York University. She has eight years of experience with concentrations in asset management, portfolio management, private client banking, and investment research. Georgina has written for Investopedia and WallStreetMojo. 

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.