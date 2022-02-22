Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security: How Do I Sign Up for Direct Deposit?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Need your advice.
Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Since 1999, it has been federal law that all Federal payments except for tax refunds must be issued electronically. This means that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries receive their payments in the form of a debit card or by direct deposit into their bank account.

See: Social Security: Most Americans Don’t Know the Basics
Find: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

If you’re still receiving paper checks, it’s important to switch as soon as possible.

Direct deposit is the safest and easiest way to receive your payments. You don’t have to worry about losing a debit card or having it stolen. Funds go directly into your bank account to spend or save as you see fit.

The Social Security Administration says it’s easy to set up the service. Simply log into your my Social Security account and start or change direct deposit.

Retire Comfortably

You can also call the U.S. Treasury Electronic Payment Solution Center at 1-877-874-6347 or enroll online at godirect.gov/gpw/. In addition, you can download FS Form 1200 and mail it to:

Go Direct Processing Center
U.S. Department of the Treasury
P.O. Box 650527
Dallas, TX 75265-0527

See: Social Security Declined By More Than $31 Billion for the First Time in 40 Years
Find: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

Whether you’re signing up online, by phone or with a paper form, you will need your Social Security number, the exact amount of your most recent Social Security payment, the routing transit number of your financial institution, your bank account number, and whether it is a checking or savings account.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.