Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Suze Orman Makes 3 Social Security Predictions as COLAs Fall Short by Average of $1,054

4 min Read
By David Nadelle
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Picture Perfect/Shutterstock (1142805g)Suze OrmanHuman Rights Campaign Gala, Los Angeles, America - 13 Mar 2010.
Picture Perfect/Shutterstock / Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Social Security in the United States is facing several challenges that necessitate changes to ensure its sustainability and adequacy. Chief among these are long-term solvency issues due to an aging population and a declining worker-to-retiree ratio. Funds are projected to become insolvent in 2033 or 2034, according to the latest estimate.

Although the majority of retirees’ benefits will still be covered by taxpayers, the government and the Social Security Administration (SSA) are going to have to make some tough choices regarding the program in the very near future. Taxpayers are going to have to brace for cuts to the program at some point.

Adjustments to a few related issues, like benefit formulas, cost-of-living adjustments (COLA), means testing for high-income earners and changes to wage caps have been hotly debated by lawmakers and experts for years now, including personal financial advisor and bestselling author and podcaster Suze Orman.

“Social Security’s in trouble; we are in trouble. And the only people that are going to save us, is us,” Orman told Moneywise last year. Here are three pressing issues that Orman and others are predicting will have to be addressed at the earliest possible time.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Raising the Full Retirement Age to 70

Orman has frequently gone on record as being a “big believer” in the higher earner in a household waiting until they are 70 to claim Social Security benefits. Doing so allows one to collect 24% to 32% more than their benefit would be at full retirement age. She predicts that Congress will eventually raise the full retirement age (FRA) for the first time since 1983, when it scheduled gradual FRA increases (which started in 2000).

“I expect that when Congress does get around to addressing Social Security reforms, another increase in the FRA will be front and center. Possibly to age 70,” Orman wrote back in March.

Adjusting the Cost-of-Living Adjustment

At 8.7%, the cost-of-living adjustment regarding Social Security benefits for 2023 is the highest ever. However, analysis by The Senior Citizens League indicates that “during the period from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 through to December 2022, Social Security benefits have fallen short of COLAs by $1,054 on average,” according to the advocacy group’s Social Security and Medicare policy analyst, Mary Johnson.  

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will soon calculate the COLA for 2024. With the exception of the past two months, inflation has gradually decreased from the historic rates witnessed last summer.

Are You Retirement Ready?

But consumer prices have remained high and unpredictable, so Orman doesn’t predict changes to COLA formulas. Rather, she recommended a couple of things to deal with its decreased value: building an emergency fund and, again, delaying retirement, because you’re getting the COLA for any year delayed after the age of 62. “That adds to the value of your eventual benefit,” wrote Orman.

“What’s so important to understand is that it’s not just people who are already getting a Social Security benefit who are credited with the COLA. Once you turn 62, the COLA is added to your benefit, even if you are delaying starting to collect,” Orman added.

Collecting Tax on Higher Earners

Increasing or eliminating Social Security’s cap on taxable wages, now set at $160,200 a year, would help soften the disintegration of Social Security’s payroll tax base caused by rising wage inequality. Most workers’ taxes would not change, while the degree of increase in high earners’ taxes would depend on whether the cap was raised or eliminated.

“Right now the program only collects tax on incomes up to $160,200. Collecting more from higher earners would help address the program’s shortfall,” Orman suggested.

Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

September 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

September 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: SSA Expediates Disability Application Process — 12 New Allowances Considered

Social Security

Social Security: SSA Expediates Disability Application Process -- 12 New Allowances Considered

September 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Could Social Security Checks Be Stopped With a Government Shutdown?

Social Security

Could Social Security Checks Be Stopped With a Government Shutdown?

September 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Nancy Pelosi’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Nancy Pelosi's Social Security Check?

September 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

September 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Disruptions & 3 Other Ways Boomers Will Be Impacted By the ‘Likely’ Government Shutdown

Social Security

Social Security Disruptions & 3 Other Ways Boomers Will Be Impacted By the 'Likely' Government Shutdown

September 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

Social Security

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

September 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How the Current Proposal Can Impact You

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How the Current Proposal Can Impact You

September 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Faces ‘Death Panel’ To Discuss Cuts to Program — What’s the Worst Case Scenario for Your Future Finances?

Social Security

Social Security Faces 'Death Panel' To Discuss Cuts to Program -- What's the Worst Case Scenario for Your Future Finances?

September 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 — How Low Could It Go?

Social Security

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 -- How Low Could It Go?

September 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: These States Would Be Impacted the Least

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: These States Would Be Impacted the Least

September 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Pales in Comparison to Rising Rents, Leaving Young Boomers in Danger of Poverty Crisis

Social Security

Social Security Pales in Comparison to Rising Rents, Leaving Young Boomers in Danger of Poverty Crisis

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Updates Retirees Should Know for September 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Updates Retirees Should Know for September 2023

September 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September — Here’s Why

Social Security

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September -- Here's Why

September 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers’ Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

Social Security

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers' Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

September 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!