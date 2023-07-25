Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Trump Says Social Security Cuts Are ‘Out of Bounds’ — 3 Candidates Who Want To Slash Retirement Funds

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris duMond/Shutterstock (13989532o)Former President Donald Trump addresses the Oakland County Republican Party during a Lincoln Day Dinner at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI on June 25, 2023.
Chris duMond/Shutterstock / Chris duMond/Shutterstock

Social Security is expected to be a big issue in the 2024 elections, especially for older voters who worry how lawmakers might reform the program as it heads toward a funding shortfall. Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump has said he won’t touch Social Security if he gets re-elected, but some of his GOP opponents have already floated ideas that could lead to cuts.

In a January post on his Truth Social network, Trump wrote, “Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security to help pay for Joe Biden’s reckless spending spree.”

That position was hardly revolutionary — most politicians steer clear of proposing cuts or other radical reforms to Social Security because of the massive backlash they will face from voters. But 2024 marks the first presidential election when the possibility of a major funding shortfall is less than a decade away.

Are You Retirement Ready?

That shortfall is tied to Social Security’s Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund, which is expected to run out of money by 2033. When the fund is depleted, the program will have to rely solely on payroll taxes — and those only cover about 77% of current benefits.

Because of the looming shortfall, some politicians have proposed raising taxes to bolster Social Security or cutting benefits to save money.

“Donald Trump ruled Social Security and other benefits out of bounds politically,” Bill Galston, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told The Washington Post. “But there are still Republicans, including some leading Republicans, who understand we won’t make serious progress on our fiscal problems until everything’s on the table. They’re trying to open that discussion, without it immediately being shut down.”

Here’s a look at three 2024 Republican presidential candidates who might want to slash Social Security funding through cuts, privatization or other means.

Ron DeSantis

As recently as March, DeSantis told Fox News that Republicans are “not going to mess with Social Security,” CNBC reported. But the Florida governor might be shifting his position.

As the WaPo reported over the weekend, DeSantis told Fox News that Social Security will need to be revamped by cutting benefits for future generations.

“When people say that we’re going to somehow cut seniors, that is totally not true,” DeSantis said. “Talking about making changes for people in their 30s and their 40s so the program’s viable — that’s a much different thing, and something I think there’s going to need to be discussion on.”

Are You Retirement Ready?

Mike Pence

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, the former vice president has proposed privatizing Social Security by giving younger Americans “the ability to take a portion of their Social Security withholdings and put that into a private savings account.” This is not a new idea, but it remains an unpopular one because it essentially amounts to gutting the current Social Security system in favor of a market-driven program.

Nikki Haley

Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador, has proposed raising the Social Security retirement age for workers currently in their 20s and limiting Social Security and Medicare benefits for the wealthy, CNN reported. Raising the full retirement age — currently 67 years old for most Americans — also amounts to a cut in benefits because it delays when eligible beneficiaries qualify for the full payments they are owed.

“What you would do is, for those in their 20s coming into the system, we would change the retirement age so that it matches life expectancy,” Haley told Fox News in March.

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

Related Content

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

Social Security

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

July 24, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

July 24, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Is Your Social Security Payment Late? Here’s What To Do

Social Security

Is Your Social Security Payment Late? Here's What To Do

July 24, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Steps To Using Your Social Security To Multiply Your Retirement Savings

Social Security

5 Steps To Using Your Social Security To Multiply Your Retirement Savings

July 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

No Social Security for the Rich? Presidential Candidate Says Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Other Billionaires Don’t Need It

Social Security

No Social Security for the Rich? Presidential Candidate Says Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Other Billionaires Don't Need It

July 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

Average Social Security Payment in Every State

July 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s How the US Social Security Compares to Other Countries: What That Means for Your Wallet

Social Security

Here's How the US Social Security Compares to Other Countries: What That Means for Your Wallet

July 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Countries Where the U.S. Won’t Send Your Social Security Payments

Social Security

10 Countries Where the U.S. Won't Send Your Social Security Payments

July 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Social Security

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

July 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Summer 2023

Social Security

Here's What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Summer 2023

July 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Experts Propose Tax Cap as Social Security Solution — Which Americans Would Be Most Affected?

Social Security

Experts Propose Tax Cap as Social Security Solution -- Which Americans Would Be Most Affected?

July 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

Social Security

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

July 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

Social Security

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

July 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Donald Trump’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Donald Trump's Social Security Check?

July 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: These States Would Be Impacted the Least

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: These States Would Be Impacted the Least

July 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

July 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!