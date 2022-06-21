When Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Payments for July 2022 Will Arrive

andresr / Getty Images

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients can typically expect payments on the first of every month unless the first falls on a weekend or holiday. According to the Social Security Administration’s schedule of Social Security benefits for 2022, July’s payments are scheduled to go out on Friday, July 1.

See: SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate July 2022 Payments?

Social Security: You Could Lose Your Benefits If You Didn’t Report Your Marriage to the SSA

If you received Social Security before May 1997 — or if you’re receiving both Social Security and SSI — then you will receive both your Social Security and SSI payment on July 1.

SSI is a need-based program that provides monthly benefits to those who meet the SSA’s definition of disabled, are blind or are 65 and older. Eligible recipients also have low income and limited resources. The SSA says some states and territories may supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments as well.

For 2022, the federal benefit rate is $841 for an individual and $1,261 for a couple, but the exact amount may vary based on your income, living arrangements and other factors. The maximum SSI amount changes based on cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) that apply to Social Security benefits

Retire Comfortably

Many people eligible for SSI may also qualify for Social Security benefits and food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. SSI and SS are administered by the SSA and even share the same application. SNAP is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), but you must apply for benefits through your state’s SNAP agency.

If you typically receive paper checks, the SSA says to wait three mailing days before checking on the status of your payment if you don’t receive it on the scheduled date. If you receive a direct deposit, you can expect to receive your payment on the first; however, this may depend on your bank.

See: What is SNAP & Is it The Same as Food Stamps?

Find:The Difference Between SNAP & WIC, Plus How to Apply

You can view the Social Security Schedule of Payments calendar by clicking here.

More From GOBankingRates