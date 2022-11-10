Consumer Price Index: As Inflation on Airfare Drops, Here’s Where to Splurge on Your Next Flight

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest inflation numbers held some good news for holiday travelers. Following a 0.8% increase in September, the index for airline fares fell 1.1% in October, according to the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, released Nov. 10.

Although inflation on airfare is on the decline, airline ticket prices are still up. A new study out Nov. 10 by Adobe shows that airfares increased 24% from Oct. 2019 to Oct. 2022, USA Today reported. Citing data from travel app Hopper, CNBC added that domestic airfare deals over Thanksgiving average $274, up 19% from 2021, while domestic roundtrips over Christmas cost about $390 — up 40% from last year.

This doesn’t mean travelers on a budget need to forgo their holiday plans. If you plan to take a flight over Thanksgiving, Forbes says to book your flights ahead of the holiday. According to Expedia flight data for Thanksgiving 2022, departing Sunday, Monday or Tuesday instead of Wednesday the week of Thanksgiving can save an average of 5% on airfare.

You can save even more depending on the destination. For instance, Forbes says that average ticket prices for Las Vegas drop from around $550 to $380 by changing the departure date to earlier in the week.

If you want to splurge, you can put those extra savings towards an upgraded seat on your next flight.

The easiest way to try for an upgrade is to check how full the flight is, says Condé Nast Traveler, which you can do from the airline’s website. You can even try to book a ticket on an empty flight to have a better chance of scoring an upgrade. There’s no guarantee this will work and you can always try asking nicely during check-in at the airport or at the gate.

If those don’t work, several major airlines have cheap premium seats you can pay for in cash or a small number of miles, Condé Nast Traveler adds.

