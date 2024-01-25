7 Frugal Airfare Tactics That Aren’t Worth It

PeopleImages / Getty Images

In an age where budget travel is more popular than ever, everyone seems to have their own set of tricks to snag cheap airfare.

However, not all these strategies are as effective as they claim to be. Some hardly save you any money, while others require you to endure hassles, headaches and nights in an airport waiting area.

Here are some of those common frugal airfare tactics that might seem appealing at first but can end up costing you more in the long run — both in terms of money and sanity.

Excessively Early or Last-Minute Bookings

A prevalent belief among budget travelers is that booking flights either super early or at the last minute will result in the best deals. However, this is rarely the case.

Airlines often adjust their prices based on demand. Booking too early means you might miss out on price drops closer to the date. Conversely, waiting until the last minute is risky as prices usually skyrocket due to higher demand. The sweet spot for booking is usually a few weeks to a couple of months in advance, depending on the destination.

Over-Reliance on Budget Airlines

Budget airlines offer undeniably attractive rates, often significantly lower than their full-service counterparts. This leads many to believe they’re always the best option for saving money.

The catch with low-cost carriers often lies in the hidden fees — for baggage, seat selection, food, and even printing your boarding pass. Furthermore, these airlines often operate from more remote airports, which could mean additional costs and time spent on transportation to and from the city center.

Using Obscure Third-Party Booking Sites

In the quest for the cheapest tickets, travelers sometimes turn to lesser-known booking sites that promise unbeatable deals.

These sites may have hidden fees, strict no-refund policies, or worse, could be outright scams. Additionally, in case of flight changes or cancellations, dealing with customer service through a third party can be a nightmare. It’s usually safer and more reliable to book directly through the airline or through well-known travel agencies.

Extreme Layovers for Cheaper Flights

Another common tactic is opting for flights with long layovers, as these can sometimes be cheaper than more direct routes.

While saving a few bucks, you might end up spending more on food, accommodation, and airport amenities during a lengthy layover. Not to mention, it can be exhausting and take valuable time away from your actual vacation or commitments.

Obsessing Over Incognito Mode

Many believe that searching for flights in incognito mode, or clearing cookies, will yield lower prices as it prevents airlines from tracking your search and hiking up the prices.

While it’s true that dynamic pricing based on demand does exist, the impact of cookies and browsing history on airfare prices is often overstated. Airlines primarily use broader market trends and capacity to set prices, not your individual search history.

Blindly Chasing Points and Miles

Frequent flyer programs and travel rewards cards can be great for earning points or miles towards free flights. However, some travelers get so caught up in accumulating points that they make financially unsound decisions.

Purchasing flights or items you don’t need just to earn points, or choosing a more expensive flight just because it’s with your preferred airline, often leads to spending more money than the rewards are worth.

7. Relying Solely on Flight Comparison Sites

Sites like Kayak, Skyscanner, and Expedia are incredibly convenient for comparing flight prices across multiple airlines.

These sites don’t always include every airline, particularly smaller, regional carriers that might offer better deals. Additionally, some airlines offer exclusive deals on their own websites that won’t show up on comparison sites.

