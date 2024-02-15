9 Essential Dollar Tree Buys for Achieving Your 2024 Saving Resolutions

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Have you made a vow to reduce your grocery and shopping bills in spite of inflation in 2024? A trip to Dollar Tree could help. While not everything at Dollar Tree represents a tremendous value, many items cost less than you can find them at Walmart, Target or Costco.

Even if you’re only saving 25 cents per package, if it’s an item you use a lot, the cost savings can really add up. Here are some of our favorite Dollar Tree finds to help you reduce your budget.

1. Canned Goods

It’s rare to find canned vegetables for less than $1.25 per can, especially if they are national brand names like Green Giant. The same goes for items like Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup and Chef Boyardee canned products.

2. Hungry Jack Pancake Mix

A 16 oz. package of Hungry Jack pancake mix for $1.25 beats Walmart’s price of $2.77 for 32 oz. Ultimately, saving a quarter here and there can add up, especially if you deposit your extra change in a high-yield savings account to earn 4% or more in interest.

3. Gift Bags

Dollar Tree offers a wide selection of gift bags for every occasion. You can pay $4 or more for a gift bag at Target, so stocking up at Dollar Tree makes good financial sense.

4. Greeting Cards

Likewise, Dollar Tree’s 50-cent greeting cards make it easy to stock up, that way you always have a birthday card on hand when you need one.

5. Ramen

From five-packs of Top Ramen for just $1.25 to microwaveable brands like Tapatio and Norita, Dollar Tree beats the prices of many other stores for easy-to-make ramen.

Make Your Money Work for You

6. Body Wash

Body wash is another consumable product that has gone up in price recently. Two 18 oz. containers of Zest go for nearly $17 at Walmart. Dollar Tree has a 15.2 oz. bottle for just $1.25. That’s big savings on a product you probably use daily.

7. Toothbrushes

Likewise, you can find high-quality toothbrushes from brands like Aim and Colgate for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree. If you’re looking for soft-bristle toothbrushes, Dollar Tree offers a three-pack of Colgate brand for $1.25.

8. Reading Glasses

Shoppers of a certain age who suddenly find themselves farsighted can benefit from inexpensive reading glasses. Many people like to keep “readers” in every room of their home, plus extra pairs in their car and purse. You can get a three-pack of readers from Costco for $18.99, but that doesn’t beat Dollar Tree’s price of $1.25 a pair.

9. Coloring Books

Dollar Tree toys can keep your kids happy while you’re dragging them along on errands. But they aren’t always the highest quality and may not last. On the other hand, Dollar Tree coloring books make for perfect rainy day fun, and at $1.25 each, you can afford to stock up.

More From GOBankingRates