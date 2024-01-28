Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Budgeting

Save $545 a Month by Cutting These Tiny Things From Your Budget

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
It’s easy to overlook the small expenses that chip away at your finances. However, by identifying and eliminating these minor costs, you can save a significant amount each month. Here’s a list of sneaky expenses and the savings you could achieve by cutting them out of your budget.

Daily Coffee

Monthly savings: $80

For many, the day doesn’t start without a visit to a local café. If you spend an average of $4 on a coffee each workday, that’s approximately $20 per week or $80 per month. By brewing coffee at home, you could save a substantial amount.

Bottled Water

Monthly savings: $60

Buying bottled water is not only environmentally unfriendly but also a drain on your wallet. If you spend $2 daily on bottled water, that’s about $60 a month. Investing in a reusable water bottle and a good water filter can cut this cost entirely.

Subscription Services

Monthly savings: $50

Streaming services, magazines, or app subscriptions can accumulate without notice. If you have five subscriptions costing around $10 each, that’s $50 a month. Assess which services you truly use and consider cutting the rest.

Eating Out

Monthly savings: $100

Dining out frequently can be a significant expense. If you spend $25 twice a week on meals, that’s around $200 a month. By reducing this to once a week or cooking more meals at home, you can cut this cost by half.

Impulse Purchases

Monthly savings: $40

Small, unplanned purchases, like a $5 snack or trinket, can add up. If you make such impulse buys twice a week, that’s roughly $40 a month. By resisting these urges, you can save a decent amount.

Unused Gym Memberships

Monthly savings: $80

A gym membership can be a great investment in your health, but only if you use it. If you’re paying $80 a month for a membership you rarely use, consider cheaper or free exercise alternatives.

High-Interest Credit Cards

Monthly Savings: $100

Paying off high-interest credit cards can save you money in the long term. If you’re paying $100 a month in interest, switching to a lower-interest option or paying off the balance can free up that amount.

Bank Fees

Monthly savings: $15

Bank fees for maintenance, overdrafts, or ATMs can be budget drainers. If you’re incurring $15 a month in such fees, shopping around for a bank with lower or no fees can save you this amount.

Energy Costs

Monthly savings: $20

Simple changes in energy use can decrease your utility bills. If you save on electricity by turning off unused appliances and lights, you could reduce your bill by around $20 a month.

Total Monthly Savings: $545

By making these small changes, you could potentially save up to $595 a month. It’s important to tailor these suggestions to your lifestyle and to understand that the actual savings may vary. However, even a few small adjustments can have a substantial impact on your monthly budget and overall financial health.

