6 Streaming Services That Are Free or Cheap Through Your Wireless Carrier

With the seemingly endless offerings of streaming services, it can be tempting to continuously add subscriptions. But these fees quickly add up and take a toll on your budget. So it’s good to know that several streaming services are offered either for free or cheap through some wireless carriers.

Netflix

T-Mobile is the only wireless carrier to offer a free Netflix subscription, but you should read the fine print, according to Vulture.

According to T-Mobile, the “Netflix on Us” offer allows you to “stream your favorite movies and shows across any device — TV, computer, tablet or phone. A Netflix subscription is included with most Go5G plans at no extra cost.” However, the Basic subscripion that comes with single line plans and some multi-line plans lets you stream on just one device at a time, and only at standard definition.

Apple TV+

T-Mobile also offers Apple TV+ for free with Go5G Next and Go5G Plus plans, according to the carrier’s website.

Hulu

Hulu’s ad-supported plan is now included with the Sprint Unlimited plan at no additional cost to you, according to Sprint.

Disney Bundle

With Verizon, you can add the “Disney Bundle” to your plan for $10.

The bundle includes ad-free Disney+ Premium, which is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, in addition to Hulu with ads and ESPN+, which is also the version with ads.

Max

You can get Max for free with Cricket Wireless’ $60 per month unlimited plan. This is the ad-supported version.

Vix Premium

You can get Vix Premium service for free with Metro by T-Mobile’s $40 per month plan.”ViX Premium is the largest Spanish-language streaming in the world packed with over 10,000 hours of original series and movies produced in Spanish, weekly movie premieres, premium and live sports with your favorite fÃºtbol leagues like Liga MX [and] UEFA Champions League, plus premium novellas, 24/7 news coverage and kids content,” according to Metro.

SAVE NOW!