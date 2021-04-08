10 Easy Ways to Save Money on Recurring Expenses

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, many people put everything from groceries and paper goods to alcoholic beverages on some form of automatic delivery. A recent study from Chase Bank showed that 55% of Americans have no idea how much they’re spending per month on recurring payments.

Now that vaccines are helping to reduce the spread of Covid-19, many people might be looking to reduce monthly expenses to free up spending for things like travel, eating out, and going to the movies again.

As you get your finances in order for a post-pandemic world, follow these tips to decide what subscriptions to cut and how to avoid spending too much on monthly services in the future.