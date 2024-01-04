Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

2023 Wrap-Up: Most Purchased Cars of the Year

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Fremont, CA, USA - Feb 28, 2020: A car carrier trailer loaded with new Telsa electric vehicles parked by the roadside near Tesla Factory in Fremont, California.
hapabapa / Getty Images

As 2023 is now over, it’s intriguing to look at the most popular cars of the year. This year’s trends clearly show a strong preference for trucks and SUVs, alongside a notable rise in the popularity of electric vehicles. Let’s dive into the most purchased cars of 2023, based on sales data.

1. Ford F-150 Series: The Undisputed Leader

  • Sales: 573,370 units
  • Highlights: The Ford F-150 Series continues its reign as America’s favorite, combining power, versatility, and reliability. Its appeal spans various consumer needs, from workhorse duties to everyday family use.

2. Chevrolet Silverado: The Dependable Workhorse

  • Sales: 403,403 units
  • Highlights: The Chevrolet Silverado holds its position as a top pick thanks to its robust performance, diverse utility, and cutting-edge technology. It remains a primary choice for those needing a durable and versatile pickup truck.

3. Ram Pickup Truck: Combining Power with Elegance

  • Sales: 332,440 units
  • Highlights: The Ram Pickup Truck stands out for blending strength with sophistication. It’s favored by those who require a pickup for heavy-duty tasks but don’t want to compromise on comfort and style.

4. Toyota RAV4: The Versatile SUV

  • Sales: 302,831 units
  • Highlights: The Toyota RAV4 cements its position with its balanced mix of fuel efficiency, spacious interiors, and proven reliability. It’s a go-to SUV for families and adventure seekers alike.

5. Tesla Model Y: Leading the Electric Revolution

  • Sales: 284,500 units
  • Highlights: The Tesla Model Y represents the burgeoning demand for environmentally friendly vehicles. Its blend of performance, electric efficiency, and advanced features appeals to a broad demographic.

6. Honda CR-V: The Practical Choice

  • Sales: 262,351 units
  • Highlights: The Honda CR-V’s combination of utility, fuel economy, and dependability makes it a top choice for those seeking a capable and efficient SUV for everyday use.
Make Your Money Work for You

7. Toyota Camry: The Ever-Reliable Sedan

  • Sales: 217,975 units
  • Highlights: The Toyota Camry continues to be a favorite, offering fuel efficiency and affordability. Its reputation for low maintenance and longevity makes it a practical choice for a wide range of consumers.

8. GMC Sierra: A Symbol of Strength

  • Sales: 216,227 units
  • Highlights: The GMC Sierra is known for its impressive performance and adaptability. It stands out in the pickup truck category for those who need a reliable and sophisticated vehicle.

Dominant Trends in 2023:

  • Preference for Trucks and SUVs: The year saw a dominance of trucks and SUVs, with models like the Ford F-150, Ram Pickup, Toyota RAV4, and Honda CR-V leading the charts.
  • Rise of Electric Vehicles: The Tesla Model Y’s success indicates a growing trend towards eco-friendly and technologically advanced vehicles.

Conclusion

2023’s automotive market showed a clear preference for vehicles that offer versatility, durability, and efficiency. Trucks and SUVs dominated the landscape, but the rise in the popularity of electric vehicles like the Tesla Model Y is a significant indicator of changing consumer preferences and a move towards more sustainable automotive solutions.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best New Items Coming To Walmart in 2024

Shopping

10 Best New Items Coming To Walmart in 2024

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 Classic Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

11 Classic Cars To Stay Away From Buying

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Savings Advice

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in January 2024

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in January 2024

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree in January 2024

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree in January 2024

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These Airlines Are the Most and Least Likely To Compensate You for Flight Issues

Travel

These Airlines Are the Most and Least Likely To Compensate You for Flight Issues

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Are You Overtipping? Save More in 2024 With 5 Expert Examples of When It’s Ok To Skip

Savings Advice

Are You Overtipping? Save More in 2024 With 5 Expert Examples of When It's Ok To Skip

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Food Stamps Performed Under Biden and Trump — What Could Be in Store for 2024?

Saving Money

How Food Stamps Performed Under Biden and Trump -- What Could Be in Store for 2024?

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These 9 Used Cars From the 1990s Are Surprisingly Reliable

Saving Money

These 9 Used Cars From the 1990s Are Surprisingly Reliable

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Target: Best Deals for January 2024

Shopping

Target: Best Deals for January 2024

December 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Hidden Cost of Free Apps

Savings Advice

The Hidden Cost of Free Apps

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Detox Your Finances for 2024

Saving Money

How To Detox Your Finances for 2024

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

ChatGPT Unveils: 6 Worst States to Live If You’re Frugal

Saving Money

ChatGPT Unveils: 6 Worst States to Live If You're Frugal

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

13 Best New Items at Dollar Tree in January

Shopping

13 Best New Items at Dollar Tree in January

January 02, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Budgeting When You’re Broke: 10 Ways It Can Help

Saving Money

Budgeting When You're Broke: 10 Ways It Can Help

January 02, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!