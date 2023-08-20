6 Affordable Electric Vehicles With The Longest Range

nrqemi / Getty Images

An electric car makes perfect sense for many new vehicle buyers. Electric cars offer a clean commuting alternative and even drivers with average commutes can often make it through a whole working week on a single charge (an EV driver is usually eligible to use high-occupancy vehicle [HOV] lanes alone too).

Today’s electric cars are starting to appeal to the budget of most buyers and cover a wide range of styles and comfort. But electric vehicles are still more expensive than conventional autos, although advanced technology and increased production are closing the gap between internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and EVs. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for electric cars was $53,438 in June, compared to $48,808 for gas-powered vehicles.

Many options for all-electric powered vehicles with long mileage ranges for under $45,000 are available. Here are six affordable electric vehicles that won’t aggravate your range anxiety.

1. 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Price: $26,500

EPA-rated Range: 259 miles

Regardless of any bonus federal government electric car incentives, the Chevy Bolt EV is one of the most affordable EVs on the market. With a cost of just over $26,000 and a big range (its EPA-rated range is 259 miles, but an Edmunds test got 278 miles on a single charge), the Bolt EV compares to any new car in price and performance. The Bolt EUV SUV rides higher and has more space, but it will cost you a few thousand more.

Fortunately, after confirming the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV would be discontinued by the end of 2023, General Motors has confirmed production will continue indefinitely amid first-quarter record sales. “Our customers love today’s Bolt,” Barra said during July’s earnings call. “It has some of the industry’s highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores.”

2. 2023 Nissan Leaf

Price: $28,040

EPA-rated EV Range: 149-226 miles

The motor trend notes, “Still one of the most affordable electric cars ever built, the second generation LEAF is a substantial improvement over the previous iteration, with a comfortable ride and an overall technology package that includes adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.”

Although you’ll have to upgrade to get more range miles, the base model S hatchback still gives you at least 149 miles, comparable to some of the more expensive EV EPA-rated ranges, at a great price.

3. 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric

Price: $33,550

EPA-rated Range: 258 miles

The Hyundai Kona Electric is Hyundai’s first electric crossover, and it shares its platform with the similarly-priced Kia Niro EV. The Kona Electric is a great option with its terrific price, decent interior and industry-leading 5-year basic warranty. Edmunds tested the Kona EV and managed a whopping 308 miles on its track, 50 over the EPA-rated estimate.

One drawback is availability. The 2023 models are rare already, and as the Hyundai USA site notes, the forthcoming “2024 KONA Electric will be available in limited quantities in select states only: NC, VA, AZ, UT, TX, GA, FL, TN, AK, HI, CA, CO, CT, MA, MD, ME, MN, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, VT, and WA.”

4. 2023 Kia Niro EV

Price: $39,550

EPA-rated Range: 253 miles

The cool-looking Niro EV is the most powerful version in the Niro lineup. With a front-mounted 201-hp electric motor and a liquid-cooled lithium-ion 64.8-kWh pack on the floor, 0 to 60 happens in brick in 6.7 seconds, according to Road & Track.

In its list of cheap electric cars, Edmunds noted its subcompact size, “The Niro EV is a bit of a tweener as it’s larger than the other vehicles on this list but still a bit smaller than compact electric SUVs like the Volkswagen ID.4 and Kia’s own EV6.”

5. 2023 Volkswagen ID.4

Price $40,290

EPA-rated Range: 209 miles

Although the 275-mile range model with a 77.0-kWh battery pack will cost you about $5,000 more, it’s still available. Per Car and Driver, the standard 2023 ID.4 has nice features such as a 12-inch infotainment system, heated seating, and a wireless charging pad.

A 58.0-kWh battery that delivers a range of up to 209 miles will give you confidence when you’re far from home or at a charging station.

6. 2023 Tesla Model 3

Price: $41,990

EPA-rated Ranger: 272 miles

What would a conversation about EVs be without mentioning the top seller? This Tesla electric sedan base model has the most miles of range than any EV on this list, at 272 miles, but is also the most expensive, at just under $42,000, including destination charges.

However, the four-door, rear-wheel drive Model 3 is the least expensive model in Tesla’s line. It is still less than the average price of a new car, making it a more affordable option for consumers looking to upgrade their current car and switch to an electric vehicle.

