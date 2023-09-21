Advertiser Disclosure
Worst States to Buy a Car

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
When you’re in the market for a new vehicle, location matters. While car buying can be a daunting experience regardless of where you are, some states offer additional challenges that can turn your dream purchase into a costly nightmare.

Factors such as inventory availability, documentation fees, unnecessary add-ons, and even weather conditions can influence the quality and price of your purchase. Here are some of the worst states to buy a car, based on these criteria:

Inventory Availability

  • Southern States: The availability of vehicles in many southern states can be a significant hindrance for potential buyers. Dealerships in states like Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana often struggle with low inventory, making it difficult for buyers to find the specific make or model they’re after. This limited selection can also lead to higher prices due to supply and demand dynamics.
  • Northern States: Conversely, while northern states such as Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota often have higher inventories, this doesn’t necessarily translate to a better deal. With more vehicles to maintain and showcase, dealerships might increase prices to offset their overhead costs.
Documentation Fees

  • Florida: In the Sunshine State, while the beaches may be inviting, the capped documentation fees are less so. Florida caps these fees at a staggering $1,000. Such high doc fees can significantly inflate the final price of a car, making the initial sticker price deceptive.
  • Unnecessary Add-Ons:States like California and Texas are notorious for dealerships pushing add-ons that many drivers don’t need. Whether it’s pin striping, extended warranties, or rust-proofing in areas where rust isn’t a major concern, these additional costs can quickly add up, making the overall deal less attractive.

Weather-Dependent Deals

  • Snowy States: States known for harsh winters, such as Michigan and New York, can sometimes offer better deals on convertibles in the winter or 4WD vehicles in the summer, simply because demand is seasonal. However, this can also work against the buyer. For instance, if you’re looking to buy an SUV right before a snowy winter, expect to pay a premium.
  • Sunny States: Similarly, in hotter states like Arizona or Nevada, you might find that cars with sunroofs or black leather interiors (which can become scalding hot in direct sunlight) might be priced lower due to reduced demand. Yet, buying a car ill-suited for extreme heat could lead to regret during the summer months.
While car buying is inherently filled with decisions and potential pitfalls, being aware of state-specific challenges can empower consumers to make better choices.

If you’re flexible, consider purchasing a vehicle in a neighboring state or one with more favorable conditions for buyers. As always, research is your best ally in ensuring you get the best deal possible.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

