Saving Money / Car

6 New Cars to Stay Away from Leasing

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
coloroftime / iStock.com

In a realm where leasing becomes an increasingly popular option for drivers seeking the newest models without the full commitment of purchase, making an informed decision becomes paramount. According to Consumer Reports, while hybrid automobiles have fared well in reliability, the same optimism cannot be shared for their purely electric counterparts and full-size pickup trucks.

Using the data provided, let’s delve into six cars from the list that have demonstrated reliability issues and might not be the best options for those considering leasing a new vehicle.

1. 2023 Jeep Wrangler (Reliability Score: 24)

Despite its iconic and beloved status among off-road enthusiasts, the 2023 Jeep Wrangler finds itself with a less-than-stellar reliability score. Potential leasers might face unanticipated mechanical issues, making it a model to ponder deeply upon before committing to a leasing agreement.

2. 2022 Chevrolet Bolt (Reliability Score: 17)

Electric vehicles (EVs) come with their own set of challenges, and the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt appears to struggle with reliability according to Consumer Reports. With EVs generally necessitating specific maintenance and care, any additional reliability concerns can complicate the leasing experience for drivers new to the electric segment.

3. 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE (Reliability Score: 23)

The luxury SUV segment comes with expectations of both performance and reliability. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE, unfortunately, disappoints in the latter. While offering a lush and comfortable ride, potential mechanical problems could sour the upscale driving experience and make leasing less cost-effective.

4. 2022 Jeep Gladiator (Reliability Score: 21)

A blend of utility and off-road prowess, the 2022 Jeep Gladiator has been flagged for potential reliability issues, which could present challenges for those seeking a dependable workhorse. When contemplating a lease, especially for a vehicle designed to endure rougher use, reliability should be a pivotal factor.

5. 2022 Nissan Sentra (Reliability Score: 9)

With a strikingly low reliability score, the 2022 Nissan Sentra might give pause to those considering a lease. Sedans, often chosen for everyday use and commutes, should ideally offer steadfast reliability, something that this model seems to lack.

6. 2022 Lincoln Aviator (Reliability Score: 8)

In the premium SUV category, the 2022 Lincoln Aviator has unfortunately received a subpar reliability score. Those seeking a vehicle in the luxury category often expect a hassle-free and smooth driving experience, which reliability issues could significantly impede.

The importance of reliability in a vehicle cannot be understated, especially when entering a leasing agreement where one expects a trouble-free experience throughout its duration. Always ensure to delve into comprehensive and recent data, such as those provided by consumer reliability surveys, before deciding on your next lease. This way, you’ll not only enjoy the benefits of driving a newer model but also avoid potential pitfalls that might emerge due to reliability concerns.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

