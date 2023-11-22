13 Best Deals on Cars for Black Friday

If you’re in the market to buy a car, Black Friday, which is just a few days away, might be an opportune time to do so.

As Consumer Reports noted, now may be the time to buy a new vehicle.

For instance, you could save a lot of money as 2024 models are being discounted. In addition, Consumer Reports suggested that the best deals tend to be on the remaining 2023 models, though selection may be limited.

Finally, one other factor to consider is that car dealers are generally more eager to negotiate to meet their quotas as the end of the month approaches.

Here are some of the best Black Friday deals for cars, per Consumer Reports.

Audi Q5: 17% off.

Audi A4: 13% off.

Audi A3: 11% off.

Subaru Solterra: 9% off.

Subaru Crosstrek: 8% off.

Lincoln Nautilus: 7% off.

Buick Envision: 7% off.

Genesis G70: 7% off.

Lincoln Corsair: 7% off.

Chrysler 300: 7% off.

And here are additional Black Friday Deals:

Jeep Grand Cherokee Black Friday Deal: Up To $7,000 off MSRP

According to Cars Direct, through Nov. 30, 2023, Jeep Grand Cherokees feature a 10% discount.

“This deal benefits buyers the most because leases are excluded,” Cars Direct detailed.

Jeep Wrangler Black Friday Deal: Over $16,500 off MSRP (in Nevada)

Through Nov. 30, the 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe offers employee pricing for all when buying or leasing, according to Cars Direct.

“Jeep says this can translate to $6,080 off the price of a new 2023 Wrangler Rubicon plug-in hybrid. However, our analysis found that the fine print indicates the deal can be stacked with other incentives,” Cars Direct added.

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid: $2,500 off

According to Cars.com, there is a 6%-7% factory discount, which amounts to $2,500. The offer ends Nov. 30.

“Hyundai’s Santa Fe is getting a dramatic makeover for 2024, so it makes sense that the South Korean automaker would want to move its outgoing units in order to clear the way for incoming inventory,” according to Cars.com.

