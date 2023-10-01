Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

Big Money Savings: Buying One of These 5 Cars Could Mean Never Buying Another One Again

3 min Read
By Seychelle Thomas
We take care of cars and the people who drive them.
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A car is typically considered a depreciating asset since it loses value when you drive off the dealership lot. So, if you’re buying a car, you want to get the most possible use out of it. Of course, maintenance is a must to keep your vehicle in working order, but some manufacturers build a superior product that makes it easier to keep your car around for longer.

The Record Holder

While it might impress you when a car surpasses 200,000 miles, some cars achieve mileage reaching the millions. A Guinness Book of World Records holder is the Volvo P1800, which Irv Gordan purchased in 1966 for $4,150. The original owner racked up 3.2 million miles on his Volvo and kept the car until his passing in 2018 when the Volvo company purchased the vehicle. 

Volvo keeps it part of its Heritage Collection and studied what enabled its long lifespan. The key to keeping it running was Gordan’s “meticulous care, on-schedule oil changes, and his safe driving practices.” reported Volvo’s 2013 press release.  

Make Your Money Work for You

A 1991 Chevy Silverado takes the next highest mileage at 1.29 million miles. Frank Oresnik bought it in 1996 with 41,000 miles on it and endearingly called it “Old Girl.” In an interview with NPR, he attributed taking extra care towards the maintenance to the car’s lifespan. 

Best Choices for Longer Vehicle Lifespan

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the average age of light trucks and passenger cars on the road is 12.2 years as of 2022. Back in 2000, the average age was only 8.9 years. As car tech continues advancing, the upward trend could continue. 

If you want to make the most of your next vehicle purchase, a recent study from iSeeCars could help you find the best odds of reaching 250,000 miles and beyond. On average, cars have an 11.8% chance of going over a quarter of a million miles. The complete study listed 23 car models, but we’ll give you the top five. 

RankCar ModelChance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles (%)
1Ford F-350 Super Duty49.1%
2Toyota Land Cruiser47.9%
3Toyota Tundra47.9%
4Toyota Sequoia47.1%
5Ford F-250 Super Duty43.6%

Toyota dominates the list, with its cars holding eight total of 23 spots. Honda holds another four spots on the list, with brands like Chevrolet, GMC, and Ram sprinkled throughout. Although Ford only holds two places on the list, it’s firmly in first and fifth place with great chances of making it past 250,000 miles.

Make Your Money Work for You

Bottom Line

Getting a car that lasts the tests of time takes several factors. Some models could increase your chances of a long life on the road and attention to engineering is crucial, but you give your car the best chance at a long life with routine maintenance, safe driving habits, and extra care.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

New Car Market: 7 Reasons Car Insurance Is Soaring

Saving Money

New Car Market: 7 Reasons Car Insurance Is Soaring

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The $5.34 Rule: The Japanese Art of Saving Money (Kakeibo)

Savings Advice

The $5.34 Rule: The Japanese Art of Saving Money (Kakeibo)

September 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 European Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

6 European Cars To Stay Away From Buying

September 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Money Pit To Avoid: These 10 Cars Could Drain Your Savings Through Constant Repairs

Saving Money

Money Pit To Avoid: These 10 Cars Could Drain Your Savings Through Constant Repairs

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Average American Spends This Much on Rent — See How You Stack Up

Saving Money

The Average American Spends This Much on Rent -- See How You Stack Up

September 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett: 12 Things Poor People Waste Money On

Savings Advice

Warren Buffett: 12 Things Poor People Waste Money On

September 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid These 5 Auto Fees Car Dealerships Trick You Into Paying For

Saving Money

Avoid These 5 Auto Fees Car Dealerships Trick You Into Paying For

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Buying a Car? Take These 4 Steps to Ensure You Save Enough

Saving Money

Buying a Car? Take These 4 Steps to Ensure You Save Enough

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Used Cars To Stay Away From

Saving Money

6 Used Cars To Stay Away From

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Buy a Car at a Dealership on This Day of the Week

Saving Money

Don't Buy a Car at a Dealership on This Day of the Week

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Habits That Aren’t Actually Good for Your Finances

Savings Advice

7 Frugal Habits That Aren't Actually Good for Your Finances

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

Saving Money

More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Reveals Her ‘Stupid’ Money Mistake and How You Can Avoid Doing the Same

Savings Advice

Suze Orman Reveals Her 'Stupid' Money Mistake and How You Can Avoid Doing the Same

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Money Saving Hacks That Will Make You Go Even More Broke

Savings Advice

3 Money Saving Hacks That Will Make You Go Even More Broke

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Shop at Trader Joe’s on This Day of the Week

Shopping

Don't Shop at Trader Joe's on This Day of the Week

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid Buying These 10 Cars That Will Likely Break Down After 100K Miles

Saving Money

Avoid Buying These 10 Cars That Will Likely Break Down After 100K Miles

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!