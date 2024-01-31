Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

Car Insurance Climbed 19% in 2023 and Prices May Get Worse — 5 Ways To Prepare

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
A man calls the insurance company or the police because someone backed into the side door of his car in the parking lot.
MarianVejcik / Getty Images

Car insurance rates rose 19.2% in October 2023, the steepest increase since 1985, according to a study from insurance comparison service Jerry. CPI data reported by Forbes Advisor revealed that car insurance costs jumped 14.5% year-over-year. The national average cost for full coverage sits at $1,601 annually, according to Forbes Advisor.

Supply chain challenges, higher repair costs and more claims following the pandemic as workers returned to the office by way of congested highways — after not driving much for months — all contributed to higher insurance rates.

Jerry reported that more than half of drivers surveyed said rising insurance costs have forced them to cut back in other areas of their budget.

According to the data, Jerry indicated, it’s not likely the increases will stop or slow down this year.

These prices, coupled with increasing food and housing costs, could be leading America into what some experts call a car insurance crisis. “We are absolutely heading toward a car insurance crisis, and the results for Americans could be devastating,” Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor, told Newsweek.

What’s worse, the tactics you used in the past to keep your rates low — such as keeping your driving record clean — may no longer keep you immune to rate hikes. Beene told Newsweek that he’s seen premium increases as high as 30%, even for drivers with no history of tickets or accidents.

Make Your Money Work for You

However, there are some steps you can take to position yourself for these increases.

Evaluate Your Budget

The beginning of the year is a good time to look at your budget and decide where you may be able to cut spending. Put that money into a high-yield savings account, so you can tap into it if your insurance rates increase.

Pay Your Premium in Full

If you find enough ways to save money, you might be able to pay your premium in full for six months to a year, which could end up being a frugal move.

Increase Your Deductible

While it’s not ideal, increasing your deductible could substantially lower your insurance rate. However, make sure you have enough money in savings to offset the higher deductible in case of an accident.

Check Rates Before You Buy a New Vehicle

If you’re shopping around for a new or used car, make sure to consider insurance costs as well. Call your current insurer, as well as a few competitors, to compare insurance prices on the different makes and models of vehicles you’re considering. You want to make sure you can afford your new car payment, along with insurance.

Shop Around To Compare Car Insurance Rates

Whether you’re shopping your policy for your current car or a new vehicle, compare prices through at least three insurance companies to find the best deal.

And whatever you do, Beene advised, don’t cancel your policy if you’re keeping your car on the road. It’s not worth the risk.

Make Your Money Work for You

“A good rule of thumb is to not let rising insurance costs cause you to completely drop your coverage, which is unfortunately the feeling it often triggers,” Beene told Newsweek. “Work with your insurance company to see where you cut down expenses, and, if all else fails, shop around to other providers.”

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

Related Content

I’m a Car Salesman: 3 Things About Pricing I Don’t Want Customers To Know

Saving Money

I'm a Car Salesman: 3 Things About Pricing I Don't Want Customers To Know

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

ChatGPT’s Crash Course in College Savings: A Parent’s Guide

Saving Money

ChatGPT's Crash Course in College Savings: A Parent's Guide

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Start Your Day the Frugal Way: 7 Morning Habits for Saving Money

Saving Money

Start Your Day the Frugal Way: 7 Morning Habits for Saving Money

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Bulk Cleaning Supplies You Need To Buy at Costco This Winter

Shopping

7 Bulk Cleaning Supplies You Need To Buy at Costco This Winter

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: How To Buy a Car in 2024

Saving Money

Experts: How To Buy a Car in 2024

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam’s Club in February 2024

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam's Club in February 2024

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Best Items at Trader Joe’s, According to the Store’s Shoppers

Saving Money

9 Best Items at Trader Joe's, According to the Store's Shoppers

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Ways to Upgrade Your Gadgets Without Overspending

Shopping

5 Ways to Upgrade Your Gadgets Without Overspending

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Financial Reasons To Buy an Electric Car in 2024

Saving Money

Financial Reasons To Buy an Electric Car in 2024

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Aldi Items Frugal People Always Buy

Shopping

10 Aldi Items Frugal People Always Buy

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary: Millennials Waste Money on These 3 Items

Savings Advice

Kevin O'Leary: Millennials Waste Money on These 3 Items

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: Why Aren’t More Eligible Americans Using SNAP? Breaking Down the ‘Rigorous’ Requirements

Saving Money

Food Stamps: Why Aren't More Eligible Americans Using SNAP? Breaking Down the 'Rigorous' Requirements

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Costco To Save Money

Shopping

9 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Costco To Save Money

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Valentine’s Day Items to Buy at Dollar Tree Now

Saving Money

6 Valentine's Day Items to Buy at Dollar Tree Now

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 3 Mistakes We Make When We Don’t Have Enough Money

Saving Money

Suze Orman: 3 Mistakes We Make When We Don't Have Enough Money

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Does Costco Take EBT? Yes, but Here’s What You Should Know First

Saving Money

Does Costco Take EBT? Yes, but Here's What You Should Know First

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!