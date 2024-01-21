Advertiser Disclosure
Chevy Corvette C6 Z06: 5 Reasons Why It’s a Great Value for the Money

2 min Read
By Gina Hagler

The original C5 Z06 has a rep as a great value, but the later C6 Z06, released in 2006, is a sports car with amazing performance for the same price as a brand new Honda CRV. YouTuber, author and entrepreneur Doug DeMuro recently released a video on his YouTube channel laying out all of the C6 Z06’s “quirks and features” as a means to understand why you should appreciate — and consider purchasing — this “so appealing” ride.

1. Over 500 Horsepower

The C6 Z06 boasts the most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 General Motors engine of its time. “It’s big, and it’s got big power,” DeMuro noted, with 500 horsepower and a manual transmission.

2. Flared Fenders and Wider Tires

This version of the Z06 also features a wider body than the standard Corvette, flaring out to contain bigger fenders in front and back, and the tires are also wider to handle the extra power.  Think of the C6 Z06 as the high-performance version of the regular Chevy Corvette.

3. Improved Brakes & Increased Cooling

Improvements were implemented to the Z06’s brakes were needed because of its enhanced power compared to the standard Corvette. Additionally, it rocks a larger radiator as part of an improved cooling system overall.

4. Lighter Than the Standard Corvette

Surprisingly, all of the enhancements that improved the C6 Z06’s power did not add to the weight. It’s actually 15 pounds lighter because, among other innovations, Chevy went with an aluminum frame.

5. Need for Speed

With an acceleration rate of 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, the C6 Z06 was scorching in its day and, as DeMuro notes, that’s still fast by today’s standards. DeMuro said that’s still fast today.

While it may have been released in 2006, DeMuro makes a case for the C6 Z06 as a vehilce whose power, speed and design still hold up to this day. If you’re looking for a used ride that can compete on the road with the new cards of 2024, consider the Z06.

