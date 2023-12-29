Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

10 Collectible Cars Poised to Increase in Value in 2024

3 min Read
By Gina Hagler
Shocked woman in car reading insurance paper stock photo
SIphotography / iStock.com

One way to diversify your portfolio is to add cars to it. But not just any cars. In its annual Bull Market List, Hagerty, the world’s largest provider of specialty insurance for classic vehicles, closely examines the collector vehicle market and identifies those that it considers poised for big gains. Along with a review of each car, you’ll find a rating that helps determine the price. The pandemic impacted the market, along with everything else, but even with a softened collector car market in 2023, there are cars to consider.

Cars To Watch in 2024

  • 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary: This car celebrates the 1963 founding of Automobili Lamborghini. “A wailing wonder of sound and fury,” there is one caveat: Repair bills of four- and five-figures. Pricing: $770,000 to $345,000.
  • 1946-1950 Chrysler Town & Country: Fewer than 15,000 of these woodies were built, with the ash moving from structural to decorative as the car’s cost and complexity increased. Pricing: $144,000 to $28,400 due to the wood’s difficulty of restoration and maintenance.
  • 2008-2013 BMW M3: With a 4.0-liter V-8, warm it up and give the pedal a tap. The car lunges forward faster than you can process the motion. Pricing: $65,800 to $29,200.
  • 1997-1999 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution: This off-road rally special is based on an SUV and looks like the Bat Truck. If that sings to you, you’ll want to celebrate the end of the 25-year rolling import exception was up is ending. Pricing: $70,000 to $17,900
  • 2011-2016 Ferrari FF: Combine an exotic Italian vehicle with all-wheel drive, four seats, and no clutch pedal, and you’ve got yourself a trendsetting marvel. Hagerty is bullish on this purist’s delight. Pricing: $177,000 to $106,400
  • 2000-2005 Jaguar XKR: Ford Motor Company purchased Jaguar in 1989. This car results from improved reliability and performance that Car and Drive called sex on wheels. Pricing: $38,900 to $8,300
  • 1965-1970 Chevrolet Impala SS: According to Hagerty, “If there is nothing more American than baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet, then there may be no car that is more Chevrolet-y than the Impala.” Pricing: $44,500 to $14,600
  • 1981-1986 Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler: The Jeep you want to pick up and put in your pocket. Named Scrambler for a popular trim package, it lacked in power what it had in style. Pricing: $52,500 to $16,100
  • 1964-1966 Ford Thunderbird: This Flairbird model appeals to those born after Armstrong stepped on the moon, according to Hagerty. Either way, its power is impressive. Pricing: $56,400 to $17,300
  • 1997-2002 Plymouth Prowler: Calling the Musters – Your car is waiting. With a style all its own, the Prowler isn’t for everyone. But if it’s for you, you’ll know it at once. Pricing: $45,500 to $15,700

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

9 Electric Cars That Are Unlikely To Sell

Saving Money

9 Electric Cars That Are Unlikely To Sell

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Easy Ways To Make Thousands Off Old Cars

Saving Money

5 Easy Ways To Make Thousands Off Old Cars

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Buying a Car? 6 Things You Should Never Say on a Test Drive

Saving Money

Buying a Car? 6 Things You Should Never Say on a Test Drive

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Services Frugal People Never Pay For

Saving Money

5 Services Frugal People Never Pay For

December 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

SNAP Benefit Maximums Have Increased — How Much More You’ll Receive Per Month in 2024

Saving Money

SNAP Benefit Maximums Have Increased -- How Much More You'll Receive Per Month in 2024

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is Kohl’s Open on New Year’s Day 2024? Holiday Shopping Hours

Saving Money

Is Kohl's Open on New Year's Day 2024? Holiday Shopping Hours

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Expect Life for Food Stamps Recipients To Get Harder (Not Easier) in 2024 — Here’s Why

Saving Money

Expect Life for Food Stamps Recipients To Get Harder (Not Easier) in 2024 -- Here's Why

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid Buying These 3 Vehicles That Will Likely Break Down After 200K Miles

Saving Money

Avoid Buying These 3 Vehicles That Will Likely Break Down After 200K Miles

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

Shopping

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is Target Open on New Year’s Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

Shopping

Is Target Open on New Year's Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is Walgreens Open on New Year’s Day 2024? Here’s What You Need To Know

Shopping

Is Walgreens Open on New Year's Day 2024? Here's What You Need To Know

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 12 Ways To Cut Your Grocery Bill in Half

Savings Advice

Rachel Cruze: 12 Ways To Cut Your Grocery Bill in Half

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid Buying These 6 Luxury Cars Most Likely To Have Major Mechanical Problems

Saving Money

Avoid Buying These 6 Luxury Cars Most Likely To Have Major Mechanical Problems

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Key Signs You’re Going to Run Out of Money

Saving Money

7 Key Signs You're Going to Run Out of Money

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

Shopping

7 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Generic Drugs Aren’t Getting Cheaper for You

Saving Money

Why Generic Drugs Aren't Getting Cheaper for You

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!