How to Score the Best Car Deals at Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s and Amazon

Shopping for a car can be stressful and time-consuming. However, Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s all offer exclusive auto buying programs that aim to provide a lower-stress and lower-cost car shopping experience. They provide a simplified way for their members to purchase vehicles at discounted prices.

The Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s programs have many features in common. You must be a member of each club to take advantage of its program. All three programs offer pre-negotiated and guaranteed discounted pricing to remove the need for price haggling with dealers.

There are a few tips you can follow when using these programs to ensure you’re making the most of them.

Do Your Research Before Purchasing

Before even starting to shop, do your homework on the make and model you want.

Know the MSRP, invoice price, factory incentives and fair market value based on mileage and condition. Resources like Edmunds, Kelly Blue Book, Consumer Reports and the warehouse clubs’ own websites can help provide this background data. Going in informed puts you in a stronger negotiating position no matter where you shop.

It also helps you recognize a good deal when you see one. Don’t be swayed by a low payment offer without considering the total purchase price. Crunch the numbers yourself and have a target price in mind before ever stepping foot in the dealership.

Always Compare Prices Across Dealerships

Even though warehouse clubs promise hassle-free, pre-negotiated pricing, it still pays to be diligent.

Compare the discounted price offered through the buying program to other local dealerships. Some members have found additional savings by shopping around, especially when taking advantage of manufacturer promotions not available through the clubs.

It also helps strengthen your negotiating position with preferred dealerships. Let them know you have a lower quote in hand but would prefer to purchase through their buying program if they can beat or match it. Just be sure to compare quotes on identical vehicles and trims. The goal is finding the lowest price on the exact car you want, wherever that may be.

Look for Opportunities to Combine Special Offers or Rebates

One way to potentially save even more through warehouse club auto programs is combining their set discounted pricing with available incentives. For example, carefully read the fine print for bonus cash offers, member-only discounts, rebates or financing deals that you may qualify for. Find opportunities to stack these on top of the pre-negotiated price from the buying program.

You can also check the automaker’s website directly or ask the dealership about any other specials they may be running. Just be sure incentives don’t contradict the buying program’s terms.

Time Your Purchase Right

Salespeople and dealerships often have monthly, quarterly, or annual sales goals they are striving to meet. If you shop on the last day or two of a goal period, a salesperson may be especially motivated to earn your business. This sense of urgency on their part might mean prices are lower than at other times.

Buy Previous Model Year or Clearance Vehicles

Shopping for cars from the previous model year or during year-end clearance sales are other ways to maximize savings. When new models come in, dealerships are eager to sell off remaining inventory from the previous year. The warehouse clubs’ auto buying programs will reflect these closeout discounts, making the pricing even more attractive. Similarly, shopping end of model year or holiday clearance sales can mean deep discounts too, even on the newest cars.

Take Advantage of Bonus Incentives

Beyond warehouse club membership perks, also research and ask about any other discounts you may qualify for. For example, many automakers offer exclusive pricing for military members, veterans, students, teachers, first responders or loyalty program members. Ask the dealer to check your status for hidden savings opportunities.

Don’t Forget to Redeem Post-Purchase Benefits

Your receipt isn’t the final step when using warehouse auto buying programs.

Make sure to take advantage of all included post-purchase perks too. For example, Costco offers extended warranty coverage, roadside assistance plans, and discounted maintenance packages. Sam’s Club offers cash rewards, deductible reimbursements, and discount tire and battery coupons to members after purchase. BJ’s provides rebates on parts, services, and accessories. Don’t leave this free money on the table. Keep your paperwork and follow up to claim everything included with your new car purchase through the warehouse club programs. Saving doesn’t stop once you drive off the lot.

What About Amazon?

For now, Amazon still does not sell cars. But they have announced an exclusive partnership with Hyundai to begin selling vehicles in 2024.

Customers will be able to browse and purchase Hyundai models entirely online. The transaction will be handled through Amazon using existing customer accounts and payment options. After completing their purchase on Amazon, customers will schedule a time to pick up their new vehicle from their local Hyundai dealer. If this model is successful, Amazon may partner with other automakers as well.

