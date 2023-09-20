Advertiser Disclosure
Most Popular Cars in Every State

4 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Castle Rock, KS, US - July 25, 2016: Family driving Toyota 4Runner SUV (2016 Trail edition) on summer vacations carrying a kayak and bike in Kansas back country.
marekuliasz / Getty Images

From the rugged terrains of Montana to the bustling streets of New York, the United States’ diverse landscapes and lifestyles translate to varied vehicular preferences across its states.

Let’s explore the most popular cars across all 50 states:

Alabama: Hyundai Sonata

Known for its manufacturing plant, Alabamians have a soft spot for Hyundai’s reliable mid-sized sedan.

Alaska: Subaru Outback

Its rugged capabilities handle Alaska’s tough terrains and varying weather conditions.

Arizona: Toyota Camry

Reliable and efficient, the Camry suits the desert climate and urban areas of Phoenix and Tucson.

Arkansas: Chevrolet Silverado

Practical for both urban and rural areas, the Silverado is beloved for its durability.

California: Toyota Prius

The green revolution and urban living make hybrids like Prius a Californian favorite.

Colorado: Subaru Forester

AWD systems and mountain-ready features make it perfect for the Rockies.

Connecticut: Honda CR-V

Combines efficiency with the ability to handle New England winters.

Delaware: Ford Fusion

A practical choice for the state’s mixed urban and rural settings.

Florida: Toyota Corolla

Popular for its fuel efficiency and reliability, it’s a favorite for both retirees and younger drivers alike.

Georgia: Kia Optima

With a Kia plant in West Point, there’s local pride for this reliable sedan.

Hawaii: Toyota Tacoma

Ideal for both city driving and navigating volcanic terrains.

Idaho: Ford F-Series

Given its rural landscapes, trucks like the F-Series are a common choice for their versatility.

Illinois: Honda Civic

This compact car is practical for navigating Chicago streets and suburban roads.

Indiana: Chevrolet Malibu

American-made vehicles hold a particular appeal in the heartland.

Iowa: Chevy Equinox

A blend of practicality and midwestern sensibilities.

Kansas: Ford Escape

A compact SUV suitable for both urban and country roads.

Kentucky: Toyota Camry

With a manufacturing plant in Georgetown, locals take pride in this sedan.

Louisiana: GMC Sierra

Trucks suit the state’s mix of city living and countryside.

Maine: Subaru Crosstrek

All-wheel drive is essential for New England’s varying conditions.

Maryland: Honda Accord

A combination of reliability and comfort for the state’s urban centers.

Massachusetts: Toyota RAV4

Versatility to handle both city commutes and weekend getaways.

Michigan: Ford Fusion

The home of Motor City shows love for its local productions.

Minnesota: Chevrolet Impala

Comfort and reliability for long drives and cold winters.

Mississippi: Nissan Altima

With a plant in Canton, there’s a local touch to this popular sedan.

Missouri: Ford F-150

A balance of work and play, this truck is a top choice.

Montana: Ram 1500

Suited for the state’s rugged terrains.

Nebraska: Chevrolet Silverado

Practical for both work and leisure.

Nevada: Honda CR-V

Fuel efficiency is vital for long desert drives.

New Hampshire: Subaru Legacy

Ready for all of New England’s seasons.

New Jersey: Toyota Sienna

Family-friendly for suburban living.

New Mexico: Hyundai Santa Fe

Comfort meets desert driving.

New York: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Suitable for upstate roads and city streets alike.

North Carolina: Honda Pilot

A reliable family SUV for various terrains.

North Dakota: GMC Terrain

Prepared for both cold winters and warm summers.

Ohio: Chevrolet Cruze

Compact and efficient for the state’s urban centers.

Oklahoma: Toyota Tundra

A reliable truck for both city life and country living.

Oregon: Subaru Outback

Loved for its ability to handle both city streets and mountainous terrains.

Pennsylvania: Jeep Compass

Versatility is essential in the Keystone State.

Rhode Island: Volkswagen Jetta

Compact size suits the small state’s roads.

South Carolina: BMW X3

With a plant in Spartanburg, locals have a fondness for this luxury SUV.

South Dakota: Ford Explorer

Adventure-ready for the state’s varied landscapes.

Tennessee: Nissan Rogue

Manufactured in Smyrna, this SUV has local ties.

Texas: Chevy Silverado

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including a love for trucks.

Utah: Subaru Forester

Ready for both mountain adventures and city commutes.

Vermont: Toyota Highlander

Reliable for the Green Mountain State’s conditions.

Virginia: Toyota Avalon

Luxury meets practicality in this sedan.

Washington: Mazda CX-5

A blend of sportiness and practicality for the Pacific Northwest.

West Virginia: Ford Ranger

Compact yet rugged, ideal for the state’s roads.

Wisconsin: Chevrolet Trax

Comfort meets winter-ready capabilities.

Wyoming: Dodge Ram

Suited for the state’s open roads and rugged landscapes.

The cars we drive often reflect our environment and our needs. While preferences change with time and emerging technologies, it’s fascinating to observe the cultural and geographical influences on our choices.

As the automotive landscape shifts toward electric and more eco-friendly options, it will be interesting to revisit these preferences in the years to come.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

