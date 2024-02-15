New Car Market: 47 Most Dependable Cars in 2024

To determine the most dependable cars for a given year, American data analytics company J.D. Power utilizes the previous three year’s worth of consumer information, per DesignNews. From that, they conclude the top vehicles categorically — SUV, sedan, etc. — and provide readers with 2024’s most dependable cars. Take note that this survey indicates reliable 2021 model pre-existing cars and trucks, not those newly manufactured for 2024.

All of the data is compiled into their Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). One of the study’s metrics is the problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), where the industry average of issues increased from 186 to 190 from 2023-2024. The lower, the better — Lexus was the top brand with only 135 PP100. Toyota came in second at 147, Buick was third with 149, and Chevrolet hit fourth with 174.

Each category showcases the top three vehicles, except for instances where fewer than three qualified as finalists. 2024’s owner survey had Toyota Motor Corporation in the lead, with Toyota and Lexus winning in half of the eighteen categories. General Motors Company’s Chevrolet and Buick came in first place in four categories. Porsche, Ford, and Kia came in first just once. Hyundai received zero first-place wins.

Cars Must Be Built To Last To Ensure Customer Satisfaction

J.D. Power’s senior director of auto benchmarking, Frank Hanley, stated in a press release: “The average age of vehicles on American roads today is approximately 12 years, which underscores the importance of building a vehicle designed to stand the test of time.” This logic perfectly resonates with the company’s goal and the scope of its VDS. Ultimately, it is a difficult task for automakers to ensure long-term reliability.

One of the primary concerns found in the 2024 study pertains to infotainment systems, like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, as well as the built-in voice recognition software. Part of this can be explained by the nature of new technology constantly being pushed out on newer models each year. Drivers also have problems with assistance alert features like lane departure warnings, forward collision warnings, and automatic emergency braking. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) have more issues than gas and regular hybrid vehicles, like tires needing to be replaced more often.

Here is a full list of the winners for 2024’s most dependable vehicles:

Small SUV

Buick Encore Toyota C-HR Chevrolet Trax

Small Premium SUV

BMW X1 Volvo XC40

Compact Car

Toyota Corolla Honda Civic Toyota Prius

Compact SUV

Chevrolet Equinox Buick Envision Toyota RAV4

Compact Premium Car

Lexus IS BMW 4 Series BMW 3 Series

Compact Premium SUV

Lexus NX Cadillac XT4 Porsche Macan

Midsize SUV

Toyota 4Runner Jeep Grand Cherokee Toyota Venza

Midsize Car

Toyota Camry Chevrolet Malibu Hyundai Sonata

Midsize Premium SUV

Lexus RX Lexus GX

Midsize Premium Car

Lexus ES

Upper Midsize SUV

Chevrolet Traverse Buick Enclave Toyota Highlander

Upper Midsize Premium SUV

BMW X6 Porsche Cayenne BMW X5

Premium Sporty Car

Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster Chevrolet Corvette

Large SUV

Chevrolet Tahoe

Minivan

Kia Sedona Toyota Sienna Honda Odyssey

Midsize Pickup

Toyota Tacoma Chevrolet Colorado Ford Ranger

Large Light-Duty Pickup

Toyota Tundra GMC Sierra Chevrolet Silverado

Large Heavy-Duty Pickup

Ford Super Duty GMC Sierra HD Chevrolet Silverado HD

