Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

The States With the Cheapest Gas Prices

David Nadelle

By David Nadelle

Smiling young adult woman filling fuel tank while standing next to car in filling station during daytime.
Mindful Media / Getty Images

Although a far cry from the highest recorded average prices seen in June 2022, gas is still expensive and remains a major financial strain on American drivers.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn
Find: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

As of Mar. 22, the AAA national average cost for regular unleaded gasoline was $3.436 and for diesel, $4.279. On the same date, the average prices for regular gasoline ranged from a low of $2.984 in Mississippi to a high of $4.832 in California.

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), there are a lot of factors contributing to the wide range of gas prices seen throughout the country — including differences in state taxes and legislation, distances from supply, supply disruptions and retail competition and operating costs.

When it comes to California, its perennial high gasoline prices stem from a very high demand and its strict environmental regulations that require drivers to use a unique blend of cleaner, low-emission fuel (California Reformulated Gasoline [CaRFG]).

Make Your Money Work for You

The Sunshine State has the worst traffic congestion and the busiest roads in the U.S., per car subscription platform Finn. When a California refinery has an operating problem or a dip in production, pricey replacement supplies need to be sourced from out of state, U.S. Gulf Coast or foreign refineries. The state gas tax is quite substantial, as well.

Nipping at California’s heels is Hawaii ($4.822), where gas prices have increased the most out of any state over the past 10 years, then Washington ($4.239). At the other end of the gas price spectrum, Mississippi has the cheapest gas in the U.S. today, at $2.984, followed by Oklahoma at $2.999 and Arkansas at $3.035.

Take Our Poll: How Much Salary Would Buy You Happiness?

Here are today’s gas prices in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia — ranked from most to least expensive — for regular, midgrade, premium and diesel gas, according to AAA.

1. California

  • Regular gas: $4.832.
  • Midgrade gas: $5.040.
  • Premium gas: $5.185.
  • Diesel gas: $5.493.

2. Hawaii

  • Regular gas: $4.822.
  • Midgrade gas: $5.031.
  • Premium gas: $5.284.
  • Diesel gas: $5.993.

3. Washington

  • Regular gas: $4.239.
  • Midgrade gas: $4.468.
  • Premium gas: $4.664.
  • Diesel gas: $4.989.

4. Nevada

  • Regular gas: $4.238.
  • Midgrade gas: $4.495.
  • Premium gas: $4.710.
  • Diesel gas: $4.568.

5. Arizona

  • Regular gas: $4.143.
  • Midgrade gas: $4.437.
  • Premium gas: $4.712.
  • Diesel gas: $4.500.
Make Your Money Work for You

6. Oregon

  • Regular gas: $3.879.
  • Midgrade gas: $4.088.
  • Premium gas: $4.294.
  • Diesel gas: $4.666.

7. Alaska

  • Regular gas: $3.810.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.956.
  • Premium gas: $4.167.
  • Diesel gas: $4.374.

8. Utah

  • Regular gas: $3.788.
  • Midgrade gas: $4.009.
  • Premium gas: $4.201.
  • Diesel gas: $4.266.

9. Colorado

  • Regular gas: $3.706.
  • Midgrade gas: $4.080.
  • Premium gas: $4.379.
  • Diesel gas: $4.444.

10. Illinois

  • Regular gas: $3.697.
  • Midgrade gas: $4.150.
  • Premium gas: $4.566.
  • Diesel gas: $4.243.

11. Idaho

  • Regular gas: $3.603.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.853.
  • Premium gas: $4.077.
  • Diesel gas: $4.362.

12. Pennsylvania

  • Regular gas: $3.576.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.931.
  • Premium gas: $4.205.
  • Diesel gas: $4.757.

13. District of Columbia

  • Regular gas: $3.522.
  • Midgrade gas: $4.046.
  • Premium gas: $4.441.
  • Diesel gas: $4.663.

14. Indiana

  • Regular gas: $3.452.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.923.
  • Premium gas: $4.364.
  • Diesel gas: $4.365.

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

15. New York

  • Regular gas: $3.433.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.902.
  • Premium gas: $4.260.
  • Diesel gas: $4.930.

16. Florida

  • Regular gas: $3.426.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.819.
  • Premium gas: $4.132.
  • Diesel gas: $4.282.

17. Michigan

  • Regular gas: $3.416.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.889.
  • Premium gas: $4.346.
  • Diesel gas: $4.329.

18. Vermont

  • Regular gas: $3.409.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.902.
  • Premium gas: $4.366.
  • Diesel gas: $4.523.

19. Maine

  • Regular gas: $3.395.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.800.
  • Premium gas: $4.154.
  • Diesel gas: $5.080.

20. Wyoming

  • Regular gas: $3.373.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.606.
  • Premium gas: $3.887.
  • Diesel gas: $4.403.

21. West Virginia

  • Regular gas: $3.356.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.643.
  • Premium gas: $3.923.
  • Diesel gas: $4.371.
Make Your Money Work for You

22. New Mexico

  • Regular gas: $3.353.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.683.
  • Premium gas: $3.956.
  • Diesel gas: $4.135.

23. South Dakota

  • Regular gas: $3.303.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.477.
  • Premium gas: $3.909.
  • Diesel gas: $4.000.

24. Maryland

  • Regular gas: $3.287.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.786.
  • Premium gas: $4.032.
  • Diesel gas: $4.091.

25. Connecticut

  • Regular gas: $3.270.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.805.
  • Premium gas: $4.206.
  • Diesel gas: $4.581.

26. Massachusetts

  • Regular gas: $3.269.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.832.
  • Premium gas: $4.170.
  • Diesel gas: $4.684.

27. Ohio

  • Regular gas: $3.262.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.700.
  • Premium gas: $4.120.
  • Diesel gas: $4.212.

28. Minnesota

  • Regular gas: $3.258.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.571.
  • Premium gas: $3.962.
  • Diesel gas: $4.019.

29. Rhode Island

  • Regular gas: $3.256.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.874.
  • Premium gas: $4.196.
  • Diesel gas: $4.628.

30. North Dakota

  • Regular gas: $3.247.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.516.
  • Premium gas: $3.853.
  • Diesel gas: $4.183.

31. New Hampshire

  • Regular gas: $3.245.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.717.
  • Premium gas: $4.089.
  • Diesel gas: $4.696.

32. New Jersey

  • Regular gas: $3.243.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.798.
  • Premium gas: $4.065.
  • Diesel gas: $4.188.

33. Virginia

  • Regular gas: $3.240.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.641.
  • Premium gas: $3.959.
  • Diesel gas: $4.196.

34. Wisconsin

  • Regular gas: $3.239.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.635.
  • Premium gas: $4.077.
  • Diesel gas: $3.871.

35. Georgia

  • Regular gas: $3.224.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.615.
  • Premium gas: $3.986.
  • Diesel gas: $4.204.

36. North Carolina

  • Regular gas: $3.218.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.571.
  • Premium gas: $3.931.
  • Diesel gas: $4.107.

37. Nebraska

  • Regular gas: $3.211.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.403.
  • Premium gas: $3.853.
  • Diesel gas: $3.934.

38. Montana

  • Regular gas: $3.210.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.475.
  • Premium gas: $3.775.
  • Diesel gas: $4.107.

39. Iowa

  • Regular gas: $3.188.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.443.
  • Premium gas: $3.915.
  • Diesel gas: $3.872.

40. Delaware

  • Regular gas: $3.176.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.642.
  • Premium gas: $3.884.
  • Diesel gas: $3.925.

41. Kentucky

  • Regular gas: $3.151.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.588.
  • Premium gas: $3.963.
  • Diesel gas: $4.084.

42. Tennessee

  • Regular gas: $3.120.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.512.
  • Premium gas: $3.863.
  • Diesel gas: $4.009.

43. South Carolina

  • Regular gas: $3.115.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.496.
  • Premium gas: $3.846.
  • Diesel gas: $3.979.

44. Alabama

  • Regular gas: $3.075.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.470.
  • Premium gas: $3.840.
  • Diesel gas: $4.075.

45. Louisiana

  • Regular gas: $3.069.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.441.
  • Premium gas: $3.801.
  • Diesel gas: $3.994.

46. Texas

  • Regular gas: $3.047.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.432.
  • Premium gas: $3.760.
  • Diesel gas: $3.793.

47. Kansas

  • Regular gas: $3.045.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.329.
  • Premium gas: $3.631.
  • Diesel gas: $3.850.

48. Missouri

  • Regular gas: $3.043.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.351.
  • Premium gas: $3.661.
  • Diesel gas: $3.848.

49. Arkansas

  • Regular gas: $3.035.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.396.
  • Premium gas: $3.739.
  • Diesel gas: $3.921.

50. Oklahoma

  • Regular gas: $2.999.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.318.
  • Premium gas: $3.568.
  • Diesel gas: $3.718.

51. Mississippi

  • Regular gas: $2.984.
  • Midgrade gas: $3.358.
  • Premium gas: $3.725.
  • Diesel gas: $3.969.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

David Nadelle

David Nadelle

David Nadelle is a freelance editor and writer based in Ottawa, Canada. After working in the energy industry for 18 years, he decided to change careers in 2016 and concentrate full-time on all aspects of writing. He recently completed a technical communication diploma and holds previous university degrees in journalism, sociology and criminology. David has covered a wide variety of financial and lifestyle topics for numerous publications and has experience copywriting for the retail industry.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage