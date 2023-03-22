The States With the Cheapest Gas Prices

Although a far cry from the highest recorded average prices seen in June 2022, gas is still expensive and remains a major financial strain on American drivers.

As of Mar. 22, the AAA national average cost for regular unleaded gasoline was $3.436 and for diesel, $4.279. On the same date, the average prices for regular gasoline ranged from a low of $2.984 in Mississippi to a high of $4.832 in California.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), there are a lot of factors contributing to the wide range of gas prices seen throughout the country — including differences in state taxes and legislation, distances from supply, supply disruptions and retail competition and operating costs.

When it comes to California, its perennial high gasoline prices stem from a very high demand and its strict environmental regulations that require drivers to use a unique blend of cleaner, low-emission fuel (California Reformulated Gasoline [CaRFG]).

The Sunshine State has the worst traffic congestion and the busiest roads in the U.S., per car subscription platform Finn. When a California refinery has an operating problem or a dip in production, pricey replacement supplies need to be sourced from out of state, U.S. Gulf Coast or foreign refineries. The state gas tax is quite substantial, as well.

Nipping at California’s heels is Hawaii ($4.822), where gas prices have increased the most out of any state over the past 10 years, then Washington ($4.239). At the other end of the gas price spectrum, Mississippi has the cheapest gas in the U.S. today, at $2.984, followed by Oklahoma at $2.999 and Arkansas at $3.035.

Here are today’s gas prices in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia — ranked from most to least expensive — for regular, midgrade, premium and diesel gas, according to AAA.

1. California

Regular gas: $4.832.

$4.832. Midgrade gas: $5.040.

$5.040. Premium gas: $5.185.

$5.185. Diesel gas: $5.493.

2. Hawaii

Regular gas: $4.822.

$4.822. Midgrade gas: $5.031.

$5.031. Premium gas: $5.284.

$5.284. Diesel gas: $5.993.

3. Washington

Regular gas: $4.239.

$4.239. Midgrade gas: $4.468.

$4.468. Premium gas: $4.664.

$4.664. Diesel gas: $4.989.

4. Nevada

Regular gas: $4.238.

$4.238. Midgrade gas: $4.495.

$4.495. Premium gas: $4.710.

$4.710. Diesel gas: $4.568.

5. Arizona

Regular gas: $4.143.

$4.143. Midgrade gas: $4.437.

$4.437. Premium gas: $4.712.

$4.712. Diesel gas: $4.500.

6. Oregon

Regular gas: $3.879.

$3.879. Midgrade gas: $4.088.

$4.088. Premium gas: $4.294.

$4.294. Diesel gas: $4.666.

7. Alaska

Regular gas: $3.810.

$3.810. Midgrade gas: $3.956.

$3.956. Premium gas: $4.167.

$4.167. Diesel gas: $4.374.

8. Utah

Regular gas: $3.788.

$3.788. Midgrade gas: $4.009.

$4.009. Premium gas: $4.201.

$4.201. Diesel gas: $4.266.

9. Colorado

Regular gas: $3.706.

$3.706. Midgrade gas: $4.080.

$4.080. Premium gas: $4.379.

$4.379. Diesel gas: $4.444.

10. Illinois

Regular gas: $3.697.

$3.697. Midgrade gas: $4.150.

$4.150. Premium gas: $4.566.

$4.566. Diesel gas: $4.243.

11. Idaho

Regular gas: $3.603.

$3.603. Midgrade gas: $3.853.

$3.853. Premium gas: $4.077.

$4.077. Diesel gas: $4.362.

12. Pennsylvania

Regular gas: $3.576.

$3.576. Midgrade gas: $3.931.

$3.931. Premium gas: $4.205.

$4.205. Diesel gas: $4.757.

13. District of Columbia

Regular gas: $3.522.

$3.522. Midgrade gas: $4.046.

$4.046. Premium gas: $4.441.

$4.441. Diesel gas: $4.663.

14. Indiana

Regular gas: $3.452.

$3.452. Midgrade gas: $3.923.

$3.923. Premium gas: $4.364.

$4.364. Diesel gas: $4.365.

15. New York

Regular gas: $3.433.

$3.433. Midgrade gas: $3.902.

$3.902. Premium gas: $4.260.

$4.260. Diesel gas: $4.930.

16. Florida

Regular gas: $3.426.

$3.426. Midgrade gas: $3.819.

$3.819. Premium gas: $4.132.

$4.132. Diesel gas: $4.282.

17. Michigan

Regular gas: $3.416.

$3.416. Midgrade gas: $3.889.

$3.889. Premium gas: $4.346.

$4.346. Diesel gas: $4.329.

18. Vermont

Regular gas: $3.409.

$3.409. Midgrade gas: $3.902.

$3.902. Premium gas: $4.366.

$4.366. Diesel gas: $4.523.

19. Maine

Regular gas: $3.395.

$3.395. Midgrade gas: $3.800.

$3.800. Premium gas: $4.154.

$4.154. Diesel gas: $5.080.

20. Wyoming

Regular gas: $3.373.

$3.373. Midgrade gas: $3.606.

$3.606. Premium gas: $3.887.

$3.887. Diesel gas: $4.403.

21. West Virginia

Regular gas: $3.356.

$3.356. Midgrade gas: $3.643.

$3.643. Premium gas: $3.923.

$3.923. Diesel gas: $4.371.

22. New Mexico

Regular gas: $3.353.

$3.353. Midgrade gas: $3.683.

$3.683. Premium gas: $3.956.

$3.956. Diesel gas: $4.135.

23. South Dakota

Regular gas: $3.303.

$3.303. Midgrade gas: $3.477.

$3.477. Premium gas: $3.909.

$3.909. Diesel gas: $4.000.

24. Maryland

Regular gas: $3.287.

$3.287. Midgrade gas: $3.786.

$3.786. Premium gas: $4.032.

$4.032. Diesel gas: $4.091.

25. Connecticut

Regular gas: $3.270.

$3.270. Midgrade gas: $3.805.

$3.805. Premium gas: $4.206.

$4.206. Diesel gas: $4.581.

26. Massachusetts

Regular gas: $3.269.

$3.269. Midgrade gas: $3.832.

$3.832. Premium gas: $4.170.

$4.170. Diesel gas: $4.684.

27. Ohio

Regular gas: $3.262.

$3.262. Midgrade gas: $3.700.

$3.700. Premium gas: $4.120.

$4.120. Diesel gas: $4.212.

28. Minnesota

Regular gas: $3.258.

$3.258. Midgrade gas: $3.571.

$3.571. Premium gas: $3.962.

$3.962. Diesel gas: $4.019.

29. Rhode Island

Regular gas: $3.256.

$3.256. Midgrade gas: $3.874.

$3.874. Premium gas: $4.196.

$4.196. Diesel gas: $4.628.

30. North Dakota

Regular gas: $3.247.

$3.247. Midgrade gas: $3.516.

$3.516. Premium gas: $3.853.

$3.853. Diesel gas: $4.183.

31. New Hampshire

Regular gas: $3.245.

$3.245. Midgrade gas: $3.717.

$3.717. Premium gas: $4.089.

$4.089. Diesel gas: $4.696.

32. New Jersey

Regular gas: $3.243.

$3.243. Midgrade gas: $3.798.

$3.798. Premium gas: $4.065.

$4.065. Diesel gas: $4.188.

33. Virginia

Regular gas: $3.240.

$3.240. Midgrade gas: $3.641.

$3.641. Premium gas: $3.959.

$3.959. Diesel gas: $4.196.

34. Wisconsin

Regular gas: $3.239.

$3.239. Midgrade gas: $3.635.

$3.635. Premium gas: $4.077.

$4.077. Diesel gas: $3.871.

35. Georgia

Regular gas: $3.224.

$3.224. Midgrade gas: $3.615.

$3.615. Premium gas: $3.986.

$3.986. Diesel gas: $4.204.

36. North Carolina

Regular gas: $3.218.

$3.218. Midgrade gas: $3.571.

$3.571. Premium gas: $3.931.

$3.931. Diesel gas: $4.107.

37. Nebraska

Regular gas: $3.211.

$3.211. Midgrade gas: $3.403.

$3.403. Premium gas: $3.853.

$3.853. Diesel gas: $3.934.

38. Montana

Regular gas: $3.210.

$3.210. Midgrade gas: $3.475.

$3.475. Premium gas: $3.775.

$3.775. Diesel gas: $4.107.

39. Iowa

Regular gas: $3.188.

$3.188. Midgrade gas: $3.443.

$3.443. Premium gas: $3.915.

$3.915. Diesel gas: $3.872.

40. Delaware

Regular gas: $3.176.

$3.176. Midgrade gas: $3.642.

$3.642. Premium gas: $3.884.

$3.884. Diesel gas: $3.925.

41. Kentucky

Regular gas: $3.151.

$3.151. Midgrade gas: $3.588.

$3.588. Premium gas: $3.963.

$3.963. Diesel gas: $4.084.

42. Tennessee

Regular gas: $3.120.

$3.120. Midgrade gas: $3.512.

$3.512. Premium gas: $3.863.

$3.863. Diesel gas: $4.009.

43. South Carolina

Regular gas: $3.115.

$3.115. Midgrade gas: $3.496.

$3.496. Premium gas: $3.846.

$3.846. Diesel gas: $3.979.

44. Alabama

Regular gas: $3.075.

$3.075. Midgrade gas: $3.470.

$3.470. Premium gas: $3.840.

$3.840. Diesel gas: $4.075.

45. Louisiana

Regular gas: $3.069.

$3.069. Midgrade gas: $3.441.

$3.441. Premium gas: $3.801.

$3.801. Diesel gas: $3.994.

46. Texas

Regular gas: $3.047.

$3.047. Midgrade gas: $3.432.

$3.432. Premium gas: $3.760.

$3.760. Diesel gas: $3.793.

47. Kansas

Regular gas: $3.045.

$3.045. Midgrade gas: $3.329.

$3.329. Premium gas: $3.631.

$3.631. Diesel gas: $3.850.

48. Missouri

Regular gas: $3.043.

$3.043. Midgrade gas: $3.351.

$3.351. Premium gas: $3.661.

$3.661. Diesel gas: $3.848.

49. Arkansas

Regular gas: $3.035.

$3.035. Midgrade gas: $3.396.

$3.396. Premium gas: $3.739.

$3.739. Diesel gas: $3.921.

50. Oklahoma

Regular gas: $2.999.

$2.999. Midgrade gas: $3.318.

$3.318. Premium gas: $3.568.

$3.568. Diesel gas: $3.718.

51. Mississippi

Regular gas: $2.984.

$2.984. Midgrade gas: $3.358.

$3.358. Premium gas: $3.725.

$3.725. Diesel gas: $3.969.

