The States With the Cheapest Gas Prices
Although a far cry from the highest recorded average prices seen in June 2022, gas is still expensive and remains a major financial strain on American drivers.
I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn
Find: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score
As of Mar. 22, the AAA national average cost for regular unleaded gasoline was $3.436 and for diesel, $4.279. On the same date, the average prices for regular gasoline ranged from a low of $2.984 in Mississippi to a high of $4.832 in California.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), there are a lot of factors contributing to the wide range of gas prices seen throughout the country — including differences in state taxes and legislation, distances from supply, supply disruptions and retail competition and operating costs.
When it comes to California, its perennial high gasoline prices stem from a very high demand and its strict environmental regulations that require drivers to use a unique blend of cleaner, low-emission fuel (California Reformulated Gasoline [CaRFG]).
The Sunshine State has the worst traffic congestion and the busiest roads in the U.S., per car subscription platform Finn. When a California refinery has an operating problem or a dip in production, pricey replacement supplies need to be sourced from out of state, U.S. Gulf Coast or foreign refineries. The state gas tax is quite substantial, as well.
Nipping at California’s heels is Hawaii ($4.822), where gas prices have increased the most out of any state over the past 10 years, then Washington ($4.239). At the other end of the gas price spectrum, Mississippi has the cheapest gas in the U.S. today, at $2.984, followed by Oklahoma at $2.999 and Arkansas at $3.035.
Take Our Poll: How Much Salary Would Buy You Happiness?
Here are today’s gas prices in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia — ranked from most to least expensive — for regular, midgrade, premium and diesel gas, according to AAA.
1. California
- Regular gas: $4.832.
- Midgrade gas: $5.040.
- Premium gas: $5.185.
- Diesel gas: $5.493.
2. Hawaii
- Regular gas: $4.822.
- Midgrade gas: $5.031.
- Premium gas: $5.284.
- Diesel gas: $5.993.
3. Washington
- Regular gas: $4.239.
- Midgrade gas: $4.468.
- Premium gas: $4.664.
- Diesel gas: $4.989.
4. Nevada
- Regular gas: $4.238.
- Midgrade gas: $4.495.
- Premium gas: $4.710.
- Diesel gas: $4.568.
5. Arizona
- Regular gas: $4.143.
- Midgrade gas: $4.437.
- Premium gas: $4.712.
- Diesel gas: $4.500.
6. Oregon
- Regular gas: $3.879.
- Midgrade gas: $4.088.
- Premium gas: $4.294.
- Diesel gas: $4.666.
7. Alaska
- Regular gas: $3.810.
- Midgrade gas: $3.956.
- Premium gas: $4.167.
- Diesel gas: $4.374.
8. Utah
- Regular gas: $3.788.
- Midgrade gas: $4.009.
- Premium gas: $4.201.
- Diesel gas: $4.266.
9. Colorado
- Regular gas: $3.706.
- Midgrade gas: $4.080.
- Premium gas: $4.379.
- Diesel gas: $4.444.
10. Illinois
- Regular gas: $3.697.
- Midgrade gas: $4.150.
- Premium gas: $4.566.
- Diesel gas: $4.243.
11. Idaho
- Regular gas: $3.603.
- Midgrade gas: $3.853.
- Premium gas: $4.077.
- Diesel gas: $4.362.
12. Pennsylvania
- Regular gas: $3.576.
- Midgrade gas: $3.931.
- Premium gas: $4.205.
- Diesel gas: $4.757.
13. District of Columbia
- Regular gas: $3.522.
- Midgrade gas: $4.046.
- Premium gas: $4.441.
- Diesel gas: $4.663.
14. Indiana
- Regular gas: $3.452.
- Midgrade gas: $3.923.
- Premium gas: $4.364.
- Diesel gas: $4.365.
15. New York
- Regular gas: $3.433.
- Midgrade gas: $3.902.
- Premium gas: $4.260.
- Diesel gas: $4.930.
16. Florida
- Regular gas: $3.426.
- Midgrade gas: $3.819.
- Premium gas: $4.132.
- Diesel gas: $4.282.
17. Michigan
- Regular gas: $3.416.
- Midgrade gas: $3.889.
- Premium gas: $4.346.
- Diesel gas: $4.329.
18. Vermont
- Regular gas: $3.409.
- Midgrade gas: $3.902.
- Premium gas: $4.366.
- Diesel gas: $4.523.
19. Maine
- Regular gas: $3.395.
- Midgrade gas: $3.800.
- Premium gas: $4.154.
- Diesel gas: $5.080.
20. Wyoming
- Regular gas: $3.373.
- Midgrade gas: $3.606.
- Premium gas: $3.887.
- Diesel gas: $4.403.
21. West Virginia
- Regular gas: $3.356.
- Midgrade gas: $3.643.
- Premium gas: $3.923.
- Diesel gas: $4.371.
22. New Mexico
- Regular gas: $3.353.
- Midgrade gas: $3.683.
- Premium gas: $3.956.
- Diesel gas: $4.135.
23. South Dakota
- Regular gas: $3.303.
- Midgrade gas: $3.477.
- Premium gas: $3.909.
- Diesel gas: $4.000.
24. Maryland
- Regular gas: $3.287.
- Midgrade gas: $3.786.
- Premium gas: $4.032.
- Diesel gas: $4.091.
25. Connecticut
- Regular gas: $3.270.
- Midgrade gas: $3.805.
- Premium gas: $4.206.
- Diesel gas: $4.581.
26. Massachusetts
- Regular gas: $3.269.
- Midgrade gas: $3.832.
- Premium gas: $4.170.
- Diesel gas: $4.684.
27. Ohio
- Regular gas: $3.262.
- Midgrade gas: $3.700.
- Premium gas: $4.120.
- Diesel gas: $4.212.
28. Minnesota
- Regular gas: $3.258.
- Midgrade gas: $3.571.
- Premium gas: $3.962.
- Diesel gas: $4.019.
29. Rhode Island
- Regular gas: $3.256.
- Midgrade gas: $3.874.
- Premium gas: $4.196.
- Diesel gas: $4.628.
30. North Dakota
- Regular gas: $3.247.
- Midgrade gas: $3.516.
- Premium gas: $3.853.
- Diesel gas: $4.183.
31. New Hampshire
- Regular gas: $3.245.
- Midgrade gas: $3.717.
- Premium gas: $4.089.
- Diesel gas: $4.696.
32. New Jersey
- Regular gas: $3.243.
- Midgrade gas: $3.798.
- Premium gas: $4.065.
- Diesel gas: $4.188.
33. Virginia
- Regular gas: $3.240.
- Midgrade gas: $3.641.
- Premium gas: $3.959.
- Diesel gas: $4.196.
34. Wisconsin
- Regular gas: $3.239.
- Midgrade gas: $3.635.
- Premium gas: $4.077.
- Diesel gas: $3.871.
35. Georgia
- Regular gas: $3.224.
- Midgrade gas: $3.615.
- Premium gas: $3.986.
- Diesel gas: $4.204.
36. North Carolina
- Regular gas: $3.218.
- Midgrade gas: $3.571.
- Premium gas: $3.931.
- Diesel gas: $4.107.
37. Nebraska
- Regular gas: $3.211.
- Midgrade gas: $3.403.
- Premium gas: $3.853.
- Diesel gas: $3.934.
38. Montana
- Regular gas: $3.210.
- Midgrade gas: $3.475.
- Premium gas: $3.775.
- Diesel gas: $4.107.
39. Iowa
- Regular gas: $3.188.
- Midgrade gas: $3.443.
- Premium gas: $3.915.
- Diesel gas: $3.872.
40. Delaware
- Regular gas: $3.176.
- Midgrade gas: $3.642.
- Premium gas: $3.884.
- Diesel gas: $3.925.
41. Kentucky
- Regular gas: $3.151.
- Midgrade gas: $3.588.
- Premium gas: $3.963.
- Diesel gas: $4.084.
42. Tennessee
- Regular gas: $3.120.
- Midgrade gas: $3.512.
- Premium gas: $3.863.
- Diesel gas: $4.009.
43. South Carolina
- Regular gas: $3.115.
- Midgrade gas: $3.496.
- Premium gas: $3.846.
- Diesel gas: $3.979.
44. Alabama
- Regular gas: $3.075.
- Midgrade gas: $3.470.
- Premium gas: $3.840.
- Diesel gas: $4.075.
45. Louisiana
- Regular gas: $3.069.
- Midgrade gas: $3.441.
- Premium gas: $3.801.
- Diesel gas: $3.994.
46. Texas
- Regular gas: $3.047.
- Midgrade gas: $3.432.
- Premium gas: $3.760.
- Diesel gas: $3.793.
47. Kansas
- Regular gas: $3.045.
- Midgrade gas: $3.329.
- Premium gas: $3.631.
- Diesel gas: $3.850.
48. Missouri
- Regular gas: $3.043.
- Midgrade gas: $3.351.
- Premium gas: $3.661.
- Diesel gas: $3.848.
49. Arkansas
- Regular gas: $3.035.
- Midgrade gas: $3.396.
- Premium gas: $3.739.
- Diesel gas: $3.921.
50. Oklahoma
- Regular gas: $2.999.
- Midgrade gas: $3.318.
- Premium gas: $3.568.
- Diesel gas: $3.718.
51. Mississippi
- Regular gas: $2.984.
- Midgrade gas: $3.358.
- Premium gas: $3.725.
- Diesel gas: $3.969.
More From GOBankingRates