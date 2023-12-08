11 States That Fine You for Having Snow and Ice on Your Car

nicoletaionescu / iStock.com

As winter rolls around, you might notice drivers with a thick layer of snow on the roof of their car, snow covering headlights or a dusting on the side-view mirror. Maybe after wiping the snow from the windshield, the driver was running late for work. Or maybe they were too short to reach the roof of their car, even with a long-handled snow brush. (The struggle is real!)

Unfortunately, driving with snow on your car can reduce visibility for yourself or other drivers if it flies off on the highway. It can block your front windshield or back window, obstructing your view. It can also fly backwards, blocking the windshield of another driver.

If the snow or ice is thick or heavy enough, it can even cause property damage or injury to others. In instances where ice build-up shoots off at high speeds, it’s called an “ice missile.”

Fix Auto USA reported that a Pennsylvania woman was killed when a piece of ice flew off a tractor trailer and smashed through the windshield of her car. Pennsylvania’s legislation requiring that ice and snow be removed from vehicles, which was passed in 2022, is called Christine’s Law.

Because of the dangers that come with neglecting a task that should only take a few minutes, driving with snow or ice on your car is illegal in some states. Other states that don’t have snow-specific laws may prohibit drivers from operating a vehicle with an obstructed view, which would include ice or snow on the windows. Some states also have “unsecured load” laws, and ice or snow would fall under this category, according to FindLaw.

Make Your Money Work for You

Keep in mind, in most states, if the snow started falling while you are driving and you haven’t yet been able to pull over to remove it, you’re probably off the hook.

States Enact Modest to Hefty Fines

The New Jersey news website App.com recently shared an article reminding drivers that it’s illegal to drive with snow or ice on your car, and motorists who fail to remove snow or ice could face fines of $25 to $75. If ice or snow from your vehicle damages property or causes injury — for instance, damages another vehicle or causes an accident that hurts the driver or passenger — it could cost you $200 to $1,000 in New Jersey.

Similarly, in Pennsylvania, if flying ice or snow from your vehicle hits a car or pedestrian, you could be fined between $200 and $1,500. If no harm is done, but you are driving with snow or ice on your car in Pennsylvania, you could have to pay a $50 fine, according to statute Title 75 of the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

What other states have laws against driving with ice or snow on your vehicle?

States Where It’s Illegal to Drive with Snow or Ice On Your Car

Most Southern states (with the exception of Georgia) don’t have any statutes regarding ice missiles or snow on cars, largely because it doesn’t snow much in warmer climates. Many northeastern states and some Midwest states have laws.

Make Your Money Work for You

The following 11 states have laws specifically restricting driving with snow on your vehicle:

Alaska

Connecticut

Georgia

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Bottom Line

Even in states where driving with snow or ice on your vehicle isn’t punishable by tickets or fines, it’s best to be safe and scrape the wintry stuff off your car before you leave.

More From GOBankingRates