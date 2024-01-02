These 8 Used Cars From the 1980s Are Surprisingly Reliable

peeterv / Getty Images

There are some cars that are known for their reliability, regardless of when they were made. If you live in a warm weather state, you’ll see decades-old Toyota Corollas and Honda Accords still getting their owners from A to B and beyond every day.

Whether you need something for the daily work run or as a stopgap before buying a newer vehicle, there are many used cars from the 1980s that are still surprisingly reliable. According to HotCars, “with good maintenance and a touch of luck,” some cars from that time could last you 500,000 miles.

Of course, if you’re buying a vintage car for only a few grand, but are paying a few more than that a year on maintenance, you’ll have to sit down and weigh the pros and cons before committing to a really old model. Wear and tear on the engine and interior, old technology and safety features and anticipated repairs may dissuade you quickly.

However, if an older car has been well taken care of — and you’ve checked its history, had it inspected and taken it for a test drive — it might be the perfect purchase for you.

If you are lucky enough to find an 80s model in decent shape, you won’t pay more than a few thousand for it, as the depreciation curve has long been flattened out.

Here are eight cars from the eighties that are remarkably reliable.

1. Ford Taurus SHO

Debuting at the end of the 1980s, the SHO (“Super High Output”) offered the American driver a high performance V-6 version of the Taurus and a model that has managed to remain reliable for over 30 years.

2. Jeep Cherokee XJ

Built for durability, the Cherokee off-roader has been dependable for decades. “The original Cherokee XJ has a huge following to this day and you can find everything from a bone-stock survivor to a hacked-and-modded trail runner without much effort,” per MotorTrend.

3. Mercedes-Benz 300D

No surprise here. Mercedes-Benz is a luxury brand, but it’s reputation has been built on quality, not flash. Part of the W123 family of Mercedes cars, the 300D (diesel) is one of the most unassuming, indestructible cars out there and daily drivers can still be seen throughout the U.S.

4. Chevrolet Camaro

The third generation Camaro was introduced in 1982 and featured a powerful engine cased in a sleeker, more aerodynamic body. This classic piece of American muscle may cost you more than you expect, but as far as 1980s models go, you’ll not find many as reliable.

5. Saab 900 Turbo

Used 900 Turbos with less mileage generally command higher prices, so 1980s models should be more affordable and should be available — even after 40 years — because they were so well built. You’ll have to keep an eye on maintenance costs with this model, but as HotCars noted, “The Saab 900 Turbo’s engine can reach 400,000 miles without a major overhaul and around 300,000 miles for the gearbox.”

6. Ford Crown Victoria

It’s no coincidence that that Crown Victoria was once the chosen model for police cars and in high demand at police auctions. Models from the 1980s with high mileage are still sought after as first cars, or family beaters, despite their drain on gas.

7. Volvo 240

This Scandinavian brick was produced from 1975 to 1993 and is a pillar of reliability. Although it has surprisingly turned into a cult favorite over the years, with even 40-year-old models starting to show up in collector groups, you won’t have a difficult time finding one. Over 2.8 million were built during its run, according to Hagerty.

8. Buick Skylark

All old models will have some sort of repair history, but as HotCars pointed out, “You know you’re onto something special when owners report little to no problems.” Skylarks drive like tanks, and can go for hundreds of thousands of miles with regular, but not constant, maintenance.

